Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died.

Tributes from heartbroken family and friends have poured in for a “beautiful, kind” teenager who died after her car crashed into a tree.

The teenager has been described as "beautiful", "fun", "kind" and "ambitious" in tributes to her on social media. Photo: Simon Parkin The teenager has been described as "beautiful", "fun", "kind" and "ambitious" in tributes to her on social media. Photo: Simon Parkin

Hundreds of people have shared their memories of Shannon Ann Gittings after the 17-year-old’s death on the A140 on Wednesday.

Amanda Frost said: “Our darling girl, I hope you knew how much you are loved by so many.

“You were the sister my boys never had and that little girl I’ve watched grow up into a beautiful, kind, funny young lady.”

Emma Honey added: “So lucky to have known you and shared so many amazing memories with you. I will miss you so much.”

Linze Smith said: “Shannon will be missed by so many people.

“She touched a lot of hearts and we all hold fond memories of her.”

And Paul Lawrence said: “I’ve watched you grow, from your first smile to your first steps.

“You had an amazing gift that always brought smiles and laughter when you entered a room.”

Mr Lawrence added: “Your maturity and confidence towards life at such a young age was an inspiration.

“You are such a credit to your mum and dad.”

Shannon was driving towards Diss on the A140 at around 5.30pm, on Wednesday, October 3.

She died after her grey Fiat 500 collided with a tree, at the Quaker Lane junction, near Tasburgh.

Firefighters recovered the teenager’s body from her car but she was pronounced dead at the roadside.

Tributes to the teenager, who worked at the Saracens Head pub, in Diss, flowed in on social media on Sunday, October 7.

Friends described her as a “stunning”, “fun”, and “gorgeous” girl, who “brought great moments and happiness”.

Emma Culleton described Shannon’s kindness and ambition for her future.

She said: “Not long ago we spoke about how badly you wanted a beauty company.

“I’ll do my best to do that for you,” she added.

Megan Raynsford said: “I’ll never forget the memories we have created and will cherish them for the rest of my life.”

And Anna Roberts said: “Thank you for being an amazing friend to me. I miss and love you so much.”

An inquest into Shannon’s death will open at Norwich Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, on Monday, October 8.