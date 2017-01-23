Tributes paid to former Ipswich barrow boy, milkman and Royal Engineer Fred Hart, 81

Tributes have been paid to ‘kind, funny and caring’ Fred Hart from Ipswich who has died at the age of 81.

Mr Hart was known for his incredible work ethic, having been employed since the age of nine when he started as a barrow boy in Ipswich.

His daughter Denise El-sadat, one of five brothers and sisters, said her father only finished working five weeks before he passed away.

She said: “He has worked as a garage manager in Bramford Road, he worked as a milkman, for an agricultural machinery company, he delivered bread and he ran a fruit and veg shop in Cliff Lane.

“He has never not worked, he just lived to work.

“He was a wonderful man, kind, funny and caring.”

An army veteran, he joined the army in 1954 and was stationed in Egypt with the Royal Engineers before returning home and marrying his sweetheart Sylvia in 1960.

Although he had a host of jobs across Suffolk, he spent more than 40 years at Monthind cleaning specialists, visiting businesses all over the county.

Mr Hart was told just before Christmas he had lymphoma.

But despite his illness, he was up and about cooking his famous cheese straws for the family.

“On Boxing day he was making sausage rolls and cheese straws for us,” said Denise.

“He made the most fantastic pastry.

“While he was working at Monthind a chef at Otley College taught him how to make it.”

Mr Hart passed away surrounded by his family on January 7. He had 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Simon Biggs, partner at Monthind, said: “If everyone employee was like Fred we would be flying - a truly wonderful guy.

“He was one of our longest serving employees and was loved by everyone who came in contact with him.”

Chris Caines, site service manager at Easton and Otley College, added: “Even though Fred wasn’t an employee of the college, we considered him one of our own.

“He was a friendly and sociable chap who always had the time of day for you.

“Fred will be remembered very fondly by all who worked with him and our thoughts go out to his family at this sad time.”

Mr Hart’s funeral takes place on Saturday January 28 at the Ipswich International Church on Burlington Road at 12.30pm.