Tributes paid to Suffolk-based Adam Ant guitarist Tom Edwards after death at 41

10:07 28 January 2017

Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

Adam Ant on stage in the Word Arena at the Latitude Festival on Saturday. The singer's Facebook page confirmed the death of guitarist Tom Edwards on Wednesday

Archant

Friends and musicians have paid tribute to the Suffolk-based guitarist and musical director in Adam Ant’s band, Tom Edwards, who has died aged 41 from suspected heart failure, according to the band’s Facebook page.

3 Comments

He was found unresponsive on Wednesday while out on tour with Adam Ant, with a post on the band’s Facebook page confirming that he died at Kennedy Hospital in Cherry Hill, New Jersey that afternoon.

Paying tribute, a statement from the band said: “On behalf of Adam and his band, we thank all of you for your best wishes and support during this most difficult time, Tom shared his musical gifts with the world and his spirit will live on forever.”

Shows in Philadelphia on Thursday and New York City on Friday were cancelled in his honour.

Friends and musicians have paid tribute to Mr Edwards’ talent and charm.

Friend Tony Wright, said: “This guy lived life to the max and is genuinely one of the funniest and most free spirited people you could ever hope to meet.

“Tom, not only an incredible guitarist and teacher to many other successful guitarists, but he was also a truly accomplished skater.

“A character this lovable and this much fun to be around is going to be hugely missed by anyone and everyone that met him, he has had such a positive impact on all of us who were lucky enough to know him.

“I think we will all be so proud to share so many fun and happy memories of Tom.”

Walkway drummer Andy Burlace, 31, from Felixstowe was taught guitar by Mr Edwards as a teenager.

“I feel very privileged and humbled to have known Tom - He had a talent only matched by his sense of humour, a true master of the guitar and a lovely guy to boot,” he said.

“He helped scores of musicians, myself included, to see music in a different light, and inspired anyone who came into contact to try that little bit harder to keep up! He will be sorely missed.”

Ipswich guitarist Robert Castellani was also taught as a teenager, and added: “I’ll miss you Tom, you probably never realised how much it meant to me. All of the hours of lessons teaching me to help sculpt me into the musician I am. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to tell you that again more recently.”

The talented guitarist grew up in Bildeston and fostered a love of music while still a student at Great Cornard Upper School.

A move to London allowed him to forge a career in music, playing with the likes of Roddy Frame, Fields of the Nephilim, Rebelles, Edwyn Collins, Andrea Corr, Arno Castens and Spiderbites, before returning to Suffolk in Ipswich and joining Adam Ant’s band in 2012.

Mr Edwards last performed at the Ipswich Regent with Adam Ant on May 23 last year as part of the UK leg of the Kings of the Wild Frontier tour.

3 comments

  • Been A Fan Of Adam Ant For Many Years Going Back To 1979, I First Saw Tom Edwards Perform With Adam Ant In 2011 At "Under The Bridge" Chelsea Football Club, And Sinse Then Have Seen Him Play About 40+ Times With Adam All Over The Country & In North America. He Was An Excelent Musician Who Always Had Time To Stop & Talk To Adams Fans, He Also Had A Lot Of Followers, He'd Hang About For Ages After The Gigs Were Finished With Fans Having Pictures Taken Signing Things, & Just Chatting Away, It Was An Honour & A Privilege To Watch Him Play So Many Times & Get To Know Him, He Was Also A Facebook Friend.......... Tom You Have Touched So Many Peoples Hearts It Was A Pleasure To Have Known You, You Will Be Missed By So Many....... R.I.P & Keep On Rockin!!........... ������������

    Keef D'or

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Knew Tom since he was a teenager and was very impressed with his talent and demeanor even way back then. A quiet and gentle guy with no side to him. Very saddened and shocked at hearing of his passing.

    Robert Brown

    Saturday, January 28, 2017

  • ❣️I was a mutual friend of his on Facebook as I was trying to talk to him by messenger & he sent me a friends request & also he did try to live chat with me a couple of times but I was to shy to accept but obviously wish I had now ❣️X

    Lynda Myers

    Saturday, January 28, 2017

