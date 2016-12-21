Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

16:17 22 December 2016

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Archant

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Comment
Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

The pair, named locally as Alina and Emilia Kordaszewska, were trapped inside their house when it went up in flames on South Street, Braintree shortly after 10.30pm yesterday.

They died at the scene, while another two women were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters, who tackled the blaze using an aerial ladder platform and worked with police, the police helicopter and ambulance crews to make the scene safe, remain at the house and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

A tribute laid at the scene reads: “Dearest Alina and Emilia, you were both taken too soon and we feel that loss so very deeply. We will miss you forever and always. With our combined love and our deepest sympathy, rest peacefully together.”

On their Facebook page, Notley High School and Braintree Sixth Form posted a tribute to Emilia, who had just finished her first term at secondary school.

They wrote: “On behalf of the whole community of Notley High School & Braintree Sixth Form I would like to express our unutterable sadness at the death of one of our students in a tragic house fire. Emilia Kordaszewska was a likeable and popular member of her teaching and tutor groups and will be greatly missed. As others have said this news is all the more distressing so close to Christmas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Emilia.”

Her tutor, Mr Higgon, said: “Emilia was a delightful, friendly and positive student who was always smiling and was well liked by everyone in her tutor group. She had settled in well during her first term at Notley High School, even contributing to a week of assemblies as an active member of our popular Action Equality Group.

“She will be sorely missed and long remembered by those of us who knew her.”

A fundraising page set up to help the family has collected nearly £3,500 in just a few hours.

Family friend Sophie King is urging everyone to donate as much as they can to the appeal, which aims to raise £5,000.

She wrote on the page: “This itself is such a horrid thing to happen so close to Christmas, but unfortunately not everyone made it to safety.

“The sole purpose of this page is to help financially towards them rebuilding their lives and not having to worry financially about finding accommodation and eating.”

House fire in Braintree. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceHouse fire in Braintree. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

This morning, neighbours described the moment they realised the house had gone up in flames.

Terry O’Dell, 69, said: “It was like there were guns going off. There were people screaming then all hell broke loose.

“There were police, fire, ambulance, helicopters and everything. I looked outside and it was very bad.

“The flames were coming right out of the roof and the smoke was terrible.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

He added: “As far as everyone knew they were a happy normal family, they had their Christmas lights up the TV was on and they were all ready for Christmas.”

Donald Lowman, who also lives nearby, said he heard screaming.

“[I heard] what sounded like banging like someone being shot at,” he said.

“We heard a girl screaming and looked out the window and the place was on fire. The fire was raging between the two buildings.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

He added: “People were banging on the windows trying to break them but they couldn’t then the next thing we knew the front door was open and the fire service were inside.”

A dog walker, who did not want to be named, said he saw a girl who lived at the house walking the family dog every morning.

He said: “They were nice people, I knew them to say hello to. I used to see the little girl taking the dog for a walk in the mornings. It is such a great shame, it really is.”

Power was switched off at nearby homes at 1.10am so crews could safely continue their work and the blaze was finally extinguished at 1.24am.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

Four fire engines remained at the scene until approximately 3am to dampen down hotspots.

Peggy Kerlogue, 88, lives around the corner from the house.

She said: “It woke me up. I was scared to look out the window. It is so sad.”

Essex fire service’s community safety team have been visiting homes in the area today.

Four firefighters, two community engagement officers, two community safety officers and a parish safety volunteer have been knocking on doors and speaking to residents to give home fire safety and smoke alarm advice.

Community engagement officer Jo Jenner said: “We are here today to reassure residents following this tragic incident. Our team has knocked on hundreds of doors, given safety advice, checked peoples’ smoke alarms and fitted them where needed. We hope these lifesaving checks will reassure residents and keep the community safe.”

Braintree MP James Cleverly was informed of the tragedy overnight.

He said: “Shocked by the terrible news that a mother and child have died in a fire in Braintree, my thoughts are with their friends and family.”

Steven Kavanagh, chief constable at Essex Police, tweeted: “Not being able to save lives is the saddest part of what we do. Love and prayers to all affected by this tragedy.”

Donate to the JustGiving page here.

Keywords: Fire

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

16:17 Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

54 minutes ago
Stoke Street in Ipswich

A young man was punched in the face and threatened with a kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

17:00 Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

17:00 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

16:14 Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Firefighters free passenger from car after crash in Ipswich

15:14
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Three fire engines were at the scene of a crash in Ipswich today.

Heavy traffic in London Road, Ipswich after lorry and two cars crash

15:11
Police car

A lorry involved in a crash with two cars in Ipswich is blocking London Road in Ipswich near the Robin Drive junction – causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

16:17 Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Man, 38, in court over string of Trimley St Mary break-ins

15:04
Mike Page Aerials Trimley St Martin 2009

A 38-year-old man will appear before magistrates this afternoon charged with three home burglaries in the Trimley area.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

16:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Most read

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Man arrested over Ipswich armed robbery

An armed robbery was carried out at the Co op on Woodbridge Road on Wednesday December 21.

Video: Man hid ‘gun in sock’ during armed robbery at Co-op in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Police investigate incident at Woodbridge Road Co-op, Ipswich. 21/12/2016

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Holbrook family’s bid to buy a bus and turn it into a night shelter for the homeless in Ipswich

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah and Tiffany from Holbrook . They are hoping to buy a bus and convert it in to a shelter for homeless people.

Most commented

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Man, 38, in court over string of Trimley St Mary break-ins

Mike Page Aerials Trimley St Martin 2009

Holbrook family’s bid to buy a bus and turn it into a night shelter for the homeless in Ipswich

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah and Tiffany from Holbrook . They are hoping to buy a bus and convert it in to a shelter for homeless people.

Ipswich Town loan player Jonny Williams set to be sidelined for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Jonny Williams on the pitch as a sub at Blackburn
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24