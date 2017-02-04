Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trump sparks protest in heart of Ipswich

14:12 04 February 2017

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

Archant

About 200 protesters have gathered at Giles Circus in the heart of Ipswich to protest at the policies of new US President Donald Trump.

Comment

They were particularly angered by his ban on refugees from seven countries with a majority Muslim population – but his plans for a wall along the border with Mexico and his views on women also attracted anger.

The protest was organised by Ipswich Labour councillor Shelly Darwin, but it was supported by people from across the political spectrum.

Ms Darwin said: “It is very important to show the message that is coming out from the US President is rejected – and I think it is important to give people the chance come together to express their opposition to what he is doing.

“We are talking about being on the right side of history and I think it is important we take the opportunity to show how we feel.”

She told the crowd: “We stand together today to say. We see you Donald for what you are; we see your racism, your Islamophobia, your misogyny and your lack of respect. We see you spreading hatred and we will not accept it.

“Now this is global and is bigger than party politics but I’ve been heartened to see my party, the Labour Party has been clear and strong on standing with the more than 1.8million people who oppose an official state visit by Trump.

“We urge Theresa May to search within herself and her government to find the moral fortitude to do the same.”

Among those at the protest was 74-year-old Kevin Mayhew and his wife Barbara who had come to Ipswich from Bury St Edmunds to take part.

He said: “I was not alive in the 1930s but I’ve studied my history of that time and seen how Hitler used a democratic election to come to power and I think it is important that we let people know that we don’t approve of what is happening now.”

There have been a number of protests against the new president around the country – one of the main demands is that the invitation to him to come on a state visit later this year is withdrawn.

There will be a parliamentary debate on this later this month after 1.8m people signed a petition calling for its withdrawal. A further 300,000 signed a petition welcoming his state visit.

Keywords: Donald Trump Labour United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Trump sparks protest in heart of Ipswich

25 minutes ago Paul Geater
Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

About 200 protesters have gathered at Giles Circus in the heart of Ipswich to protest at the policies of new US President Donald Trump.

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

13:35 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

34 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

11:51 Emily Townsend
David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

2 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

A motor cruiser has come off a trailer as it was being towed by a Land Rover Discovery northbound along the A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Opinion: How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

12:00 Sheena Grant
How much do you spend on coffee each year?

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

08:00 Colin Adwent
Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Two drink-drivers have lost their licences after being caught behind the wheel while over the limit.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

12:30 Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

09:14 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

08:57 Natalie Sadler
Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

Most read

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Closure order made on house in Prospect Street, Ipswich, where alleged attempted murder took place

Police tape at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Prospect Street

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24