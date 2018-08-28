Two-vehicle crash on A12 at Copdock
PUBLISHED: 20:27 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:28 11 October 2018
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on the A12 at Copdock.
Police were called at around 7.45pm tonight, Thursday October 11, to the scene on the northbound carriageway.
According to a police spokesman, the crash involved a Ford Focus and a Honda Civic.
She those involved had escaped the collision with minor injuries.
“Two cars have had an accident,” she said, “the carriageway has been partially blocked.”
She added a rolling roadblock has been put in place by officers while the scene is being cleared.