Two-vehicle crash on A12 at Copdock

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on the A12 at Copdock.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 7.45pm tonight, Thursday October 11, to the scene on the northbound carriageway.

According to a police spokesman, the crash involved a Ford Focus and a Honda Civic.

She those involved had escaped the collision with minor injuries.

“Two cars have had an accident,” she said, “the carriageway has been partially blocked.”

She added a rolling roadblock has been put in place by officers while the scene is being cleared.