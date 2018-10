One injured in crash near Ipswich park

The incident happened on Waterford Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured after two cars collided on a residential street in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called at 3.55pm with reports that a Ford Fusion and Audi Q7 had collided on Waterford Road, near to Whitehouse Park.

One person is thought to have suffered minor injuries.