Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

Two on bail

Two men are currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at one of Southwold’s oldest pubs.

The men - who are understood to be related - were detained by police after another man sustained facial injuries at The Red Lion in South Green.

Police have said the injured man required hospital treatment following the alleged attack.

Cat Cowie, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said a 58-year-old male from Blythburgh was arrested after he handed himself in to police.

A 37-year-old man from the Sevenoaks area of Kent has also been detained in relation to the incident at 5.50pm on December 3. Both were released on bail after questioning.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting ref 69670/16 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111