Two hurt in crash on A1071 in Hintlesham – road shut and diversion in place

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a car crash on the A1071 in Hintlesham this afternoon.

Two people have been hurt but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this stage, an ambulance spokeswoman said.

The road has been closed in both directions at Wilderness Hill while ambulance crews treat the pair at the scene.

Traffic is building and a diversion is in place at Wolves Wood.

