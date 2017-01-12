Two join Ipswich law firm Prettys

Solicitors Laura Parker and Nigel George join Prettys’ Estates, Wills, Trusts and Team Archant

Law firm Prettys has expanded its estates department with the appointment of two new solicitors.

Laura Parker and Nigel George join the firm’s Estates, Wills, Trusts and Tax team to support the increase in demand for advice on wills, lasting powers of attorney, probate and other private client matters.

Laura, who qualified as a solicitor in 2009, joins Prettys from a local firm and specialises in Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and Inheritance Tax planning as well as dealing with the administration of estates and trusts.

Laura’s recent work has included advising on the administration of a farming estate including claims for Agricultural Relief and liaising with accountants in respect of the estate property and partnership assets.

With over 30 years’ experience as a solicitor, Nigel has a wide body of legal experience. He has been a member of STEP (The Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners) for over two years.

Nigel encourages all of his clients to engage in effective tax planning. He has a keen interest in Dementia, Mental Capacity and end of life care. He is a member of the National Council of Palliative Care, the Alzheimer’s Society and is a Dementia Champion. He’s a great believer in encouraging clients to plan ahead and believes it’s just as important to consider the person as the legal problem they face

Ian Carr, chief executive, Prettys said; “I am delighted to welcome Laura and Nigel to Prettys. Their experience and knowledge will be a fantastic addition to the team and will offer our clients the continued level of service and expertise that they expect from us.”