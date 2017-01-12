Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two join Ipswich law firm Prettys

10:30 12 January 2017

Solicitors Laura Parker and Nigel George join Prettys’ Estates, Wills, Trusts and Team

Solicitors Laura Parker and Nigel George join Prettys’ Estates, Wills, Trusts and Team

Archant

Law firm Prettys has expanded its estates department with the appointment of two new solicitors.

Comment

Laura Parker and Nigel George join the firm’s Estates, Wills, Trusts and Tax team to support the increase in demand for advice on wills, lasting powers of attorney, probate and other private client matters.

Laura, who qualified as a solicitor in 2009, joins Prettys from a local firm and specialises in Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and Inheritance Tax planning as well as dealing with the administration of estates and trusts.

Laura’s recent work has included advising on the administration of a farming estate including claims for Agricultural Relief and liaising with accountants in respect of the estate property and partnership assets.

With over 30 years’ experience as a solicitor, Nigel has a wide body of legal experience. He has been a member of STEP (The Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners) for over two years.

Nigel encourages all of his clients to engage in effective tax planning. He has a keen interest in Dementia, Mental Capacity and end of life care. He is a member of the National Council of Palliative Care, the Alzheimer’s Society and is a Dementia Champion. He’s a great believer in encouraging clients to plan ahead and believes it’s just as important to consider the person as the legal problem they face

Ian Carr, chief executive, Prettys said; “I am delighted to welcome Laura and Nigel to Prettys. Their experience and knowledge will be a fantastic addition to the team and will offer our clients the continued level of service and expertise that they expect from us.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Disabled parking row at Hadleigh Morrison’s led BMW driver to assault woman with walking stick

09:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A 25-year-old woman who parked in a space reserved for the disabled assaulted an invalid who questioned her right to do so, a court heard.

Opinion: It’s time to put hospitals and care homes together at last

21 minutes ago
The Herman de Stern building on Felixstowe sea front was a convalescent home.

This is the time of year when we hear about the crisis in the NHS with A&E units struggling to cope – and social care facing financial meltdown, writes Paul Geater.

Pair bailed following Hadleigh car and garage arsons

21 minutes ago
File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze.

A man and a teenage boy arrested following two arsons in Hadleigh have been bailed to return to police in March.

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

54 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Suffolk and Essex could see a dusting of the white stuff today as a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for both counties until Saturday.

Kesgrave High School and Leiston Football club join forces for exciting A-Level programme

59 minutes ago Chris Brammer
Leiston FC and Kesgrave High School are joining forces in an educational link up. L-R Tony Kinsella,Rhys Swales, Peter Douglass,Sarah Wheatley,Glenn Driver.

Prospective AS and A-level students could soon be pulling on a Leiston shirt, after the Ryman Premier League Blues teamed up with Kesgrave High School this week.

Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

09:39 Colin Adwent
Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

A former landlady who had a sponsored head shave for a cancer charity ended up using £500 she collected to prop up her ailing pub, a court heard.

New council homes on the way – and health shake-up could follow

09:00 Paul Geater
New council homes are to be built in Old Norwich Road.

Work on a new development of 60 council homes on the Old Norwich Road in Ipswich is set to start during the second half of the year.

Hollesley Bay’s watchdog chairman vows to continue campaign for reform after termination from justice minister

09:47 Andrew Hirst
Faith Spear, has been terminated as chairman of Hollesley Bay open prison's independent monitoring board. Pic by KJ Spear

A former Suffolk prison watchdog chairman who disclosed classified information to raise calls for reform has been fired – but says she will continue take “robust action” in the public interest.

Campaign for Ipswich’s homeless bus hostel reaches half-way point

07:57 Gemma Mitchell
Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

A fundraising appeal to buy a bus and convert it into a night shelter for Ipswich’s rough sleepers has reached half its target.

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

06:00 Jason Noble
The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Work to redevelop the former Bridge School next to Ipswich Hospital could begin as early as next month if plans are approved – with the site set to become a temporary car park with 200 spaces and an air ambulance helipad.

Most read

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Disabled parking row at Hadleigh Morrison’s led BMW driver to assault woman with walking stick

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Man in court for assaulting doorman at Ipswich nightspot The Rep

The Rep in Tower Street, Ipswich. Photo by Keith Mindham.

Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

When else has Suffolk seen significant snowfall this century?

A substantial covering of snow in Capel St Mary in 2010. Photo: Mick Webb

Most commented

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Region’s mental health trust loses medical students and funding

Hellesdon Hospital, headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: James Bass Copy: Sarah Brealey For: EDP News Eastern Daily Press © 2009 (01603) 772434

Don’t wait until you are seriously ill to see your doctor, Ipswich Hospital bosses urge

Ipswich Hospital

Former newspaper site to become Ipswich retirement flats

McCarthy & Stone has been given planning permission to build these new flats in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich.

New council homes on the way – and health shake-up could follow

New council homes are to be built in Old Norwich Road.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24