Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men bailed in connection with Ipswich double stabbing

17:32 11 January 2017

The scene in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

The scene in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Archant

Two men arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich have been bailed by police.

Comment

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 10pm on December 18, following reports of two seriously injured men on Foundation Street.

The men were taken to hospital in a critical condition, but both are now recovering.

This morning officers arrested two men from Felixstowe, aged 30 and 26, both on suspicion of violent disorder, possession of a controlled drug and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

It brings the number of people arrested in connection to the crime to 11.

Both men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on bail until Tuesday March 7.

Nine other people are currently on police bail pending further enquiries in connection with this incident.

Two men from Ipswich, aged 48 and 57, who were arrested shortly after the incident in the early hours of Monday, December 19, have been bailed to return to police on Monday, February 27.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on December 19. He has been bailed to return to police on March 2.

On December 20, two others - a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Ipswich, were detained. The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed to return to police on February 27.

Two men from Luton, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs on December 22. They were brought to Suffolk for questioning and have been released on bail until March 6.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on December 28, on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. The man has now been bailed to return to police on February 28.

A 30-year-old man from Ealing was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, after a vehicle failed to stop for police on the A12 northbound on January 2. He was released on bail until February 28.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on December 18.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Ipswich Suffolk Police Martlesham Police Investigation Centre

Updated: Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

30 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Lives could be at risk in coastal areas in Suffolk and Essex today amid severe flood warnings urging residents to evacuate from their homes.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

58 minutes ago Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Video: Snow falls in Suffolk this morning

06:51 Matt Stott
Snow in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, this morning. Pic: Mark Heath.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk this morning, with more predicted today.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

39 minutes ago Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

06:00 Richard Cornwell
Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Proposals for a massive business park to serve Britain’s top container port – but situated on farmland miles away in the centre of the Felixstowe peninsula – have been submitted to planners.

Video: Jaywick prepares to evacuate after severe flood warnings in Essex

06:16 Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Jaywick is preparing to evacuate as people face a deluge of rain and high winds which could lead to flooding today.

‘It’s snow joke’ – Essex Police get 999 calls about people throwing snowballs

Yesterday, 21:25 Matt Reason
Stock image of snow. Credit PA/wire

The Essex Police control room received calls from people who seemed to think the throwing of snowballs was a 999 emergency, they have revealed.

Suffolk youngsters aged 12-25 urged to share activity ideas for county

Yesterday, 20:06 Jason Noble
Youngsters are being urged to have their say on healthy activities they want to see in Suffolk

Young people in Suffolk are being urged to have their say on physical activities available to them, as part of a new survey.

Gallery: First snow of the year hits Suffolk and Essex

Yesterday, 20:02 Matt Reason
Snow on the Suffolk/Essex Border. Photo by Julian Smart

It is snowing in some parts of Suffolk and Essex, with reports of light flurries in Hadleigh, Colchester and sleet in Ipswich.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

Yesterday, 19:58 Matt Reason
The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

The Environment Agency have issued several orange and red alerts for flooding along the Suffolk and Essex coastline, with 1,100 homes in Suffolk due to be evacuated on Friday.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Ed Sheeran says he will ‘definitely’ gig at Portman Road in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran says he wants to play Portman Road. Pic: Greg Williams.

Video: Snow falls in Suffolk this morning

Snow in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, this morning. Pic: Mark Heath.

Gallery: First snow of the year hits Suffolk and Essex

Snow on the Suffolk/Essex Border. Photo by Julian Smart

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Most commented

Ipswich Maritime Trust objects to Orwell crossings proposal

Thames sailing barge Victor at the quayside in Ipswich - could a new bridge threaten its tourist trips?

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24