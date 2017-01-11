Two men bailed in connection with Ipswich double stabbing

The scene in Foundation Street, Ipswich. Archant

Two men arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich have been bailed by police.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 10pm on December 18, following reports of two seriously injured men on Foundation Street.

The men were taken to hospital in a critical condition, but both are now recovering.

This morning officers arrested two men from Felixstowe, aged 30 and 26, both on suspicion of violent disorder, possession of a controlled drug and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

It brings the number of people arrested in connection to the crime to 11.

Both men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on bail until Tuesday March 7.

Nine other people are currently on police bail pending further enquiries in connection with this incident.

Two men from Ipswich, aged 48 and 57, who were arrested shortly after the incident in the early hours of Monday, December 19, have been bailed to return to police on Monday, February 27.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on December 19. He has been bailed to return to police on March 2.

On December 20, two others - a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Ipswich, were detained. The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed to return to police on February 27.

Two men from Luton, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs on December 22. They were brought to Suffolk for questioning and have been released on bail until March 6.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on December 28, on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. The man has now been bailed to return to police on February 28.

A 30-year-old man from Ealing was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, after a vehicle failed to stop for police on the A12 northbound on January 2. He was released on bail until February 28.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on December 18.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.