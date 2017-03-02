Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

NCP Ipswich Blackfriars car park in Foundation Street, Ipswich partially closed by police. NCP Ipswich Blackfriars car park in Foundation Street, Ipswich partially closed by police.

The two men, both aged 20 and from Luton, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

The men are being brought to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre today to be interviewed by detectives.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Foundation Street at 10pm on Sunday, December 18, to reports that two men had been seriously injured.

Both were taken to hospital and are now described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich. Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two men from Ipswich, aged 48 and 57, were arrested in the early hours of Monday, December 19, and after they were questioned were bailed to return to police on February 27 next year.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on Monday, December 19.

He was bailed to return to police on March 2, 2017.

On Tuesday, December 19, a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were detained.

The 33-year-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while the 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were both bailed to return to police on February 27 next year.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on Sunday December 18.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.