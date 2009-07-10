Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have died after separate road collisions in Suffolk this morning, police have confirmed.

A woman in her 20s died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Thwaite Road, Thorndon. Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.30am and found a car in ditch. A woman was found nearby with serious injuries.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Suffolk Constabulary confirmed.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Stoke Road and High Lane junctions.

Later this morning, a woman in her 40s died at the scene of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a Vauxhall Corsa on the B1061 in Great Bradley, near Newmarket.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, received reports of the crash at 10.10am.

Suffolk Constabulary has confirmed that the woman in her 40s died at the scene.

It comes after a male pedestrian in his 40s was killed in a collision with a lorry on the Felixstowe-bound A14 near Sproughton on Monday night.

The news means that 32 people have now died as a result of collisions on Suffolk’s roads in 2016.

Anybody who has any information about any of the incidents is asked to call police on 101.

Investigations into all three incidents remain ongoing.