University of Suffolk graphic design students take on brief from Colchester-based agency ThinkBDW

Some of the University of Suffolk students watching a showreel on ThinkBDW. Archant

Graphic design students in the third year of their degree at the University of Suffolk have been handed a true-to-life creative brief by marketing agency ThinkBDW.

Dale Hooper, the company’s creative director, developed criteria for the project alongside Russell Walker, course tutor at the university, with the brief being unveiled to the students during a visit to the agency’s offices in Colchester.

Mr Hooper, who himself graduated in graphic design at the university (in its days as University Campus Suffolk), said the Ipswich-based students had been given eight weeks to design a property brochure.

“They will choose between an executive development, retirement complex, starter homes or family houses,” he said. “They’ll sell a lifestyle and a living space within the pages of their brochure, using all the skills they have developed over the last two years of their course.”

He added: “ThinkBDW is undertaking this project as part of our commitment to creative excellence. We want to encourage the talented designers who are the future of the industry.”

It is the company’s second collaboration with the university. Last year, students Luke Pyett and Rebecca Louise won internships at the agency for the strengh of their brochures, with at least one place to be awarded when this year’s judging takes place at the students’ end-of-year show in July.

Mr Walker, who taught Mr Hooper during his time at the university and fellow ThinkBDW designer Robbie McWilliams, said the project represented a great opportunity of the students.

He said: “Their brochure will be something really impressive for their portfolio, something they can use in the real world to get a job.

“The work Dale and the team do at ThinkBDW is really top end – it’s not usually the kind of thing you see outside London. I’d love the students to aspire to this kind of agency.”

ThinkBDW is a full-service marketing agency specialising in the property sector, employing more than 160 people at offices in Colchester, London, Manchester and Newcastle. Its services include CGI, digital marketing, creative advertising and signage.