Unwanted Christmas presents? Give them to EACH, St Elizabeth Hospice and other charity shops

Staff at the EACH charity shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Shop manager Rachenda Smith.

After weeks of guesswork and feeling for clues, finally opening your presents on Christmas Day is an undeniable highlight of the day.

L-R: Audrey Stroh, Sarah Wright, Mel Druce, Tony Grimmer, Rachenda Smith. At the EACH shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

But it can also create some awkward family moments. Did you really want those brown socks? Or a portable CD player? Or that comedy DVD you got three years ago?

Instead of feigning delight and secretly searching for the receipt, charities in Ipswich have urged people to donate their unwanted Christmas presents to them over the coming weeks.

In fact, it is an act of goodwill which appears to be gaining in popularity in the town.

A spokesman for St Elizabeth Hospice said: “Donation levels increase dramatically in the first two weeks of January. People tend to have a clear out so we get a lot of unwanted gifts and clothing as people receive new items and get rid of the old.

Staff at the EACH charity shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Sarah Wright and Rachenda Smith with some of the items from the shop.

“Donations of Christmas decorations are also welcome as we store these for next year.

“If anyone would like to donate to the shops they can pop in to any shop or the retail centre on Holywells Road.

“If they sign up to Gift Aid we can claim an extra 25%. Shops are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Bank Holiday Monday after New Year.

“Charity shops are proving popular and we have just has our best ever year on Christmas card sales, exceeding over £25k. Local scenes were the best sellers.”

Charity shops will be willing to accept a variety of items.

Tony Grimmer, retail area manager at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), said: “People are always so generous around this festive time of year and we are always keen to receive donations – particularly any unwanted Christmas gifts.

“We are on the look out for clean good quality donations to keep our shops fully stocked.

“We take clothing, bric-a-brac, modern paperbacks, toys, jewellery, DVDs/CDs, household linens, retro and vintage clothes and small electrical items.

“So if you get a gift that you’ve already got or it’s just not something you like please do see us we’ll gladly find it a new home.

“Retail income is a very lucrative income stream for us as a charity and allows us to keep these vital services going for families at a time they need it most.”

St Elizabeth Hospice, which costs £9.1 million a year to run, has stores in the following locations in Ipswich: Dogs Head Street, Foxhall Road, Nacton Road, Selkirk Road, Meredith Road, Bramford Road, St Matthew’s Street and Hawthorn Drive. The retail centre is in Holywells Road.

EACH has a store in Felixstowe Road, open from 9am to 4.30pm from Monday to Saturday.