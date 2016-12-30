Upset over Felixstowe’s Christmas shop window contest but which did you think was best?

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

What could be more festive than a snowman, a Christmas tree and a sledge full of presents?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display. Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

While those were the key elements in a seaside town’s winning Christmas shop window competition, some traders are unhappy – and say their creativity and hard work is not being recognised.

Around Felixstowe town centre this year could be seen a modern take on the nativity, a Christmas tree crashing through a glass window, a larger-than-life working jack-in-the-box automaton, and dresses transformed into angels.

Clive Bamberger, of Saxon Upholstery, Hamilton Road, said he had never won an award in 30 years of dressing his window.

He said: “It’s not sour grapes because there are a lot of very good windows around the town and I applaud anyone who makes the effort.

Jane Bolton (left) and mayor Jan Garfield present the Bolton Challenge Trophy to the Thrifty Thistle in Felixstowe, winner of the best Christmas shop window award. Jane Bolton (left) and mayor Jan Garfield present the Bolton Challenge Trophy to the Thrifty Thistle in Felixstowe, winner of the best Christmas shop window award.

“But I think the judges take the safe option, a traditional choice, and that doesn’t give a good impression to people outside the town of what they can see here – it doesn’t reward all the creativity, time and hard work that a lot of people put in.

“My window took a month to create to make sure it all worked – it also includes a rocking horse from the Wakelins shop in Felixstowe from 60 years ago. I think we should be looking for something that isn’t a Christmas card.”

Corrina Horne, who runs Ashton Jayne Bridal, Orwell Road, said: “I think the public should be involved in choosing the winning window. We have had such a good reaction to ours this year.

“It should be possible for Felixstowe Forward or the town council to set up a voting system on their websites and allow everyone to have a say. It’s another good way of promoting the town.”

This year’s winner was the Thrifty Thistle craft shop in Hamilton Road.

Jane Bolton, who organises the annual competition and presents the shield and chocolates and biscuits to the winners, said she and two other judges – this year Mark Barham of Pierrot stationers, and Felixstowe events co-ordinator Stephen Rampley – assessed the entries for colour, content and how Christmassy they were.

They marked out of 10 for each category and they added the marks together.

She said: “Everyone’s view is subjective but there are three of us making a decision and marking independently – we don’t look at each other’s marks and when we add them together we get a collective and balanced view.

“Thrifty Thistle produced a stunning window, crafted by hand, and was very Christmassy.

“I do it to thank and promote the little shops in Felixstowe – no-one else was recognising their efforts. It doesn’t matter what you do in this town, there will always be criticism.”