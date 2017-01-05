Urgent track repairs at Ipswich station cause delays for rail passengers

Ipswich railway station

Rail passengers face delays on trains this morning due to a broken rail at Ipswich station.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said the problem could cause delays or revisions to scheduled journeys. Trains could be terminated before their booked destination or started from a different station.

The disruption, affecting the line at platform two, is expected to last until 11am.

The rail operator said Network Rail engineers are on site to restore the train service to normal.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised for the disruption.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their service is cancelled.