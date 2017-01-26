Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vegetable grower’s warning over access to labour

11:18 26 January 2017

Andrew Williams, farm manger at Home Farm, Nacton.

Andrew Williams, farm manger at Home Farm, Nacton.

Archant

If the UK fails to allow in farm labour from the EU, it could have far-reaching consequences for UK employment and for farms’ bottom lines, an Ipswich farmer has warned.

2 Comments

Andrew Williams manages Home Farm Nacton, a business employing around 50 regular staff as well as 50 seasonal workers whose numbers can swell to 100 at the height of production. Many of these come from eastern Europe.

The farm grows organic vegetables, conventional vegetables and cereals and is currently working on 140 hectares under Soil Association organic certification. The vegetable element accounts for about three quarters of the farm’s £4.5m to £5m turnover.

It’s a highly labour-intensive operation, and the business relies on foreign labour, but since the Brexit vote, the availability of workers has been tightening, in part due to less favourably currency conditions following the collapse in the value of sterling, and also due to a sense among some EU workers that they are no longer welcome in Britain.

“A lot of it is hand-planted. With the organics some of it is hand-weeded and hand-harvested. Without that labour available to us, we would not be able to grow a lot of the crops we do,” said Andrew.

“Of the 4,300 acres we farm in any one year probably 1,000 acres of that is in high value, high labour input crops. If that labour was not available we would have to completely review our cropping strategy. If we lost the labour or the majority of it we would have to scale back to a more arable operation.”

The consequence of this would be a lower turnover, and far fewer jobs, including, ironically, British workers at the farm, he said.

Andrew pointed out that the UK already imports many of its vegetables, and any movement away from access to labour would hit this.

“Already there is a slowdown in labour available - they are not feeling welcome,” he said.

On Wednesday, the NFU put the case for a Seasonal Agricultural Permit Scheme for non-EU workers to a group of MPs.

NFU director of policy Andrew Clark explained to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) Select Committee the potential impact of Britain’s exit from the EU on the ability of UK firms to recruit the workers they need.

“Horticulture especially has very specific needs for labour. This sector alone needs around 80,000 seasonal workers to pick and pack fruit and veg and plant crops across the country. This is expected to rise to 95,000 by 2021 based on current growth projections,” he said.

“We’ve already seen a shortfall in EU workers and this has been exacerbated by the referendum outcome. Our seasonal worker needs are not about immigration - these workers would be required to return home when the season is over.”

The National Pig Association (NPA) also stressed the importance of EU labour to sectors like pig production.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said while the nature of future trade arrangements will have a huge impact on the viability of UK pig sector, currently the industry’s biggest concern is access to labour.

“Without EU labour there will be no British pig industry as we know it,” she said.

“We understand why immigration is going go to be a priority for Mrs May but, along with many other sectors, we fear this could result in serious unintended consequences if politics triumphs over economic reality.”

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom

2 comments

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

30 minutes ago Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich – but I won’t be a regular

39 minutes ago Paul Geater
Cineworld Ipswich Web

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre.

Video: Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but no sign of Portman Road gig

10:43 Jason Noble
Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert.

Suffolk-raised superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for a 12-date UK arena tour due to take place in April and May this year.

Suffolk’s winter resilience praised amid reduced ‘bed blocking’ at Ipswich Hospital

09:31 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Suffolk’s healthcare system has been applauded for its “winter resilience” after achieving major improvements in some of the problems that have affected its main hospital over recent months.

Vegetable grower’s warning over access to labour

29 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Andrew Williams, farm manger at Home Farm, Nacton.

If the UK fails to allow in farm labour from the EU, it could have far-reaching consequences for UK employment and for farms’ bottom lines, an Ipswich farmer has warned.

Concerns remain over loss of greenfield site for housing in Melton

33 minutes ago Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Exhibiton in 2014 by developers of new homes and a nursing home at Yarmouth Road, Melton.

A public exhibition will today present plans for 138 new homes, a 60-bedroom nursing home and 50 assisted living apartments in a Suffolk town.

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old Paul Clarke missing from Wetherden

10:01 Jason Noble
Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk.

Former Ransomes boss Steve Chicken joins Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG’s governing body

08:55
Steve Chicken, pictured when he worked for Textron

A top Suffolk businessman has taken a role scrutinising the decisions taken by health commissioners in the county.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

07:00 Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Since his unexplained disappearance in Bury St Edmunds more than four months ago, Corrie McKeague has become a source of national attention as the search to find him gathers thousands of supporters.

Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Couple jailed for knifepoint robbery at Ipswich man’s home

Ipswich Crown Court

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Ipswich paperboy who stopped to help injured man in Bramford Road to be rewarded

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire is coming to Ipswich – but I won’t be a regular

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24