Victim of fatal Great Bradley crash thought to have been jogging when car hit

The village sign in Great Bradley.

Police desperately tried to save the life of a woman who is believed to have been out jogging when she was in a collision with a car.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of a fatal crash on the A14 at Sproughton. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The scene of a fatal crash on the A14 at Sproughton. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The woman, aged in her 40s, died at the scene of the crash on the B1061 in Great Bradley, near Newmarket, around 10.10am on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said police were first on the scene and officers were giving the woman CPR when paramedics arrived.

The crash involved a Vauxhall Corsa.

Nicki Pizey, a parish councillor for Great Bradley, said the tragedy had left the village shocked and saddened.

The car involved in a fatal crash in Thorndon near Eye. The car involved in a fatal crash in Thorndon near Eye.

She added: “It is equally sad for the driver involved after such a horrific thing.”

Yesterday police named a man who was killed on the A14 at Sproughton on Boxing Day as James Holt, of High Road, Trimley St Mary.

Mr Holt was believed to have been walking on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 54 and 55, when he was hit by a lorry around 5.50pm.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

The lorry driver, who is from Norfolk, was uninjured.

A third person to have lost their life on a Suffolk road this week was a 29-year-old woman, from the Stoke Ash area.

She died at the scene of a crash in Thwaite Road, Thorndon, near Eye, around 8.30am on Tuesday.

On arrival, emergency services found a green Peugeot 206 in a ditch and a woman on the ground nearby.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said it was believed the woman had been thrown out of the car as a result of a collision with a tree.

The victim appears to have been the only person in the car at the time of the incident, although police are still said to be making enquiries to verify this.

Police said the deceased had lived in the Stoke Ash area for around five years and had previously come from Oulton Broad.

All three collisions happened within a 24-hour period.

These latest fatalities bring the total number of people killed on the county’s roads this year to 32.

Last year 35 people died as a result of collisions on Suffolk’s roads.