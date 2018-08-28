Hairdressers shop front smashed by car

A Wivenhoe hair salon had a close shave when a car drove through its front window.

The salon in Vine Parade, Wivenhoe, had shut for the day when a Citroen car facing the frontage accelerated accidentally and drove into it.

No-one was injured and Essex Police attended the scene to make sure the car exited the building safely.

A force spokesman said: “We were called at 5.55pm on Tuesday, October 9, with reports a Citroen C4 collided with a shop window in Vine Parade, Wivenhoe.

“No-one was injured.

“The driver was reported for careless driving.”