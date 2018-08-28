Hairdressers shop front smashed by car
PUBLISHED: 14:42 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 10 October 2018
Archant
A Wivenhoe hair salon had a close shave when a car drove through its front window.
The salon in Vine Parade, Wivenhoe, had shut for the day when a Citroen car facing the frontage accelerated accidentally and drove into it.
No-one was injured and Essex Police attended the scene to make sure the car exited the building safely.
A force spokesman said: “We were called at 5.55pm on Tuesday, October 9, with reports a Citroen C4 collided with a shop window in Vine Parade, Wivenhoe.
“No-one was injured.
“The driver was reported for careless driving.”