War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

16:32 05 February 2017

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Archant

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere has demanded that roadworks that will force the closure of Ranelagh Road near the town’s station should be speeded up.

The road between the station and Ancaster Road is due to be closed for seven weeks from February 20 to allow Suffolk County Council to upgrade the traffic lights as part of the work on the station forecourt.

But the news of the work has angered Mr Ellesmere and his colleagues at the borough council – they fear the closure of such an important road will bring chaos to the whole town centre.

Now he has demanded that work should take place over much longer hours to get it completed earlier.

He said: “I understand they will be working six days a week from 6am to 6pm. That is just not good enough.

“If there were teams working seven days a week you could cut the work to six weeks. If you worked around the clock you could get it completed in three weeks.

“Even if you worked from 6am to 9pm you could cut the time down to five weeks. Anything would be better than what is currently planned.”

However Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport James Finch said working longer hours was not an option.

He said: “It might be an option to work around the clock in a town for a few days in an emergency, but you cannot do it for more than two or three days.

“There are a lot of homes in that area, and a major hotel. It would not be acceptable to carry out this work around the clock for three weeks or however long.

“And then there is the question of the health and safety of our staff – they have to have a break or environmental health officers would be down on us and they’re from the borough council!”

The work is installing new traffic lights at both the station and Ancaster Road as part of the rebuilding of the forecourt.

That had been due to be completed by Christmas and then the council were hoping it would be finished by February.

Now the earliest it will finally be completed is the end of April – there are still some changes due to be made to the road network after the new traffic lights are commissioned shortly before Easter.

  • Two councils at war again ,IBC are correct tho even if it costs more which just proves SCC aren't interested in Ipswich .Unitary council please as soon as possible we need to sort out local roads by a local council.

    Macke

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

