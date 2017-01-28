Warning for Sunday morning motorists – delays expected in Suffolk as huge yacht is transported to Ipswich

Fox's Marina, Ipswich, where the yacht is being taken

Drivers in Suffolk should prepare for slow-moving traffic on the east side of the county on Sunday morning (January 29) as a huge yacht is transported to a marina.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The yacht weighs around 65 tonnes and is 37.4m long.

It is leaving Oyster Yachts, in Hoveton, near Wroxham in Norfolk, at 8am and being taken to Fox’s Marina at Wherstead.

“Delays can be expected along these routes,” said Suffolk police, which will be providing an escort.

The yacht is also 5.5m wide and 5.3m high.

Police described the order of the yacht’s journey as follows.

It will start on local roads out of Hoveton and then follow:

A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - (old A11) Heathersett Road - Wymondham Street - Spooner Row - A11 - A1304 - B1506 - A14 - A1308 - B1113 - A14 - B1113 - A1071 - A1214 - A14 - A137 - Wherstead Road - then local roads to site.

This yacht weights even more than a 60-tonne vessel police escorted through the county last August, that time heading for Ipswich Haven Marina.