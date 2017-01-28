Partly Cloudy

Warning over damp in homes causing asthma and illness

12:32 28 January 2017

Velux roof windows

Archant

Comment

Are our homes making us ill?

Almost one in five homes (16%) in the UK are in serious disrepair, putting millions of people at risk of developing respiratory health conditions, according to new research.

Leaking roofs that cause damp or rot in the walls and floors of homes are affecting over 10 million people, according to the latest findings from German research firm Fraunhofer IBP.

Backing the figures is window manufacturer Velux, who argue that a lack of good ventilation and natural sunlight, particularly during autumn and winter, has contributed to a rise in building dampness, and respiratory illnesses including asthma, in the UK and Europe.

Velux has called for healthier homes to be a central consideration for the new European framework for national building legislations, which will affect UK house builders once implemented.

Experts from Velux have also urged homeowners to consider adding more daylight and ventilation to their homes to tackle the problem before it gets worse.

Grant Sneddon, product manager at Velux explains how important daylight and ventilation are when it comes to both personal and house health: “Making sure daylight is able to enter a home properly is really important to improve modern family living. As the nights draw in and the temperatures drop, now is the time of year when it’s really crucial your home is wind and water tight, to both protect your building and those inside it. The recent research from Fraunhofer IBP is startling, but is a real reminder of the importance daylight and ventilation play.

”With an increased trend in home improvement rather than moving home in the UK, this is a key time of year when homeowner thoughts start turning to home improvement projects. In fact, many home improvers will have already started discussing plans – from creating a dream home extension to converting a loft.

”Whatever the project, it’s absolutely crucial to bring in a good professional as early as possible. Not only will they steer your project from start to finish, and work within your budget to help you get the space you want, but they’ll also come up with ideas that you might not have considered. One of those considerations which should always come into play at an early stage is the importance of natural daylight in bringing your project to life.”

The research from Fraunhofer IBP reveals the socio-economic costs of asthma and COPD, which are proven effects also of living in damp and unhealthy buildings. The costs are 82 billion Euros annually, covering European governments’ direct expenses on medical treatment and additional care for patients in and outside of hospitals, as well as indirect costs due to loss of productivity.

The study reveals that close to 84 million Europeans live in damp or mouldy dwellings, which increases their risk of having respiratory diseases and life-long allergies by 40%. This proves the number of people living in unhealthy buildings remains an issue, despite recent awareness of the correlation between indoor environment and human health.

Fraunhofer’s research, based on a cross-sectional study, questionnaires and in-depth case studies across 32 European countries, estimates that the number of Europeans living in damp and unhealthy dwellings could be reduced by 50% by 2050, which could reduce the number of people with associated respiratory diseases by 25%. In the case of asthma, this could lead to a reduction in 550,000 people.

