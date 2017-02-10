Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX Archant

A 10-year-old girl has given a grilling to Suffolk and north Essex health chiefs on one of the most confusing additions to the already baffling world of the NHS.

Healthwatch Harriet rounded-up senior figures involved in the region’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) to demand a straight-forward explanation of what it is all about.

The Suffolk and North Essex STP was published last November offering a radical plan to overhaul the region’s health and social care system in the hope of avoiding a forecast £248million overspend by 2021.

Even by NHS standards, the STP is a particularly complicated document, filled with jargon, acronyms and management speak.

Harriet, who is described as “the next big thing in broadcasting who doesn’t pull any punches” appears in several filmed interviews with health leaders as part of Healthwatch Essex’s plans to improve understanding about the STP and explain how they can get involved. NHS England asked for these proposals to help deliver its Five Year Forward View 2014..

The document, which is one of 44 being created nationwide and involves some 26 organisations, outlines a new vision with wide-reaching implications for hospitals, housing, mental health, end-of-life, cancer, maternity care and more.

Tom Nutt, chief executive of Healthwatch Essex, said: “Over the coming years health and care services will be changed in a really significant way.

“But unsurprisingly when you say ‘Sustainability and Transformation Plan’ to someone they generally glaze over.

“So, we felt there was a real need to help explain just how important they are and why people should have their say about what they want to achieve.

“Healthwatch Harriet has proved an innovative way to not only get health bosses to talk about STPs, but to do so in a way people can understand.”

Chief executive of Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals, Nick Hulme, tells Harriet: “What we’re doing is coming together to look to see how we can do things differently.”

Participants in the video also include Sam Hepplewhite from North East Essex CCG, Mark Shenton for the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and Mr Nutt.

Take a look at the film now by visiting the EADT website or www.healthwatchessex.org.