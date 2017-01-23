Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video Archant

Ed Sheeran has released the video for his “love song for Suffolk” - which was filmed in the county at the end of last year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle On The Hill video coming tomorrow x pic.twitter.com/NwynDiOOrj — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 22, 2017

The Suffolk superstar, who grew up in Framlingham, told his fans last night on social media “Castle on the Hill video out tomorrow x”.

In a short video accompanying the tweet, Ed appears to be in a cow shed with a young man who bears a similar appearance to himself.

“My dad had a bit fo fun a couple of years after I was born,” Ed jokes.

“Because he does look quite similar.”

The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video

Castle on the Hill was one of two new singles Ed released earlier this month after a year in the “wilderness” away from the limelight.

He set a new record by taking the top two spots in the UK Singles Chart with Shape of You, his other release, at number one.

Ed described Castle on the Hill as a “love song for Suffolk”. It tells of his time growing up in the county and his feelings about coming home.

• Can you tell us which landmarks you cna spot? See more here