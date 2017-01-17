Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Waterfront breakfasts, walking to the office and no gardening - the benefits of downsizing and moving to a town centre apartment in Ipswich

15:00 17 January 2017

Liz Harsant is enjoying her new life in the town centre

Liz Harsant is enjoying her new life in the town centre

Archant

Having sold her house in Salisbury Road and moved into a newly-converted two-bedroomed flat in Ipswich town centre. former council leader Liz Harsant is loving in the heart of the town.

Comment
Liz and Russell Harsant were the power couple of Ipswich a decade ago. They are pictured with Ipswich MP Ben Gummer.Liz and Russell Harsant were the power couple of Ipswich a decade ago. They are pictured with Ipswich MP Ben Gummer.

Liz and her late husband Russell were the power couple of Ipswich local politics a decade ago. Liz was the Conservative leader of a coalition administration at the Ipswich Council while Russell was a county and borough councillor who had led the Ipswich Tories in opposition.

Their home in Salisbury Road was very busy – but after Russell died at the end of 2011 Liz found it increasingly difficult to maintain and last year eventually decided it was time to downsize.

So she sold the large three-bedroomed family home and moved into a newly-converted two-bedroomed flat in the town centre. And she is enjoying life in her new home.

She is still a very busy member of Ipswich Council – now fulfilling an “Elder Statesman” role at Grafton House – and finds life in her new flat very liberating.

She said: “To be honest we’d never have done this if Russell was still alive. He loved the garden and living in the big house. But it was getting too much. I was finding I wasn’t going into some rooms for a week or more. I’ve never been a gardener, but I felt I had to keep it tidy because Russell loved it so much – so I was paying someone to keep it in order.”

Eventually Liz felt she had to downsize and took the decision to move into the town centre.

Her flat has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom off its own hall. She has turned one of the bedrooms into an office for her council work.I had the units that I wanted installed – it is just as I want it and I’m very happy here.

“There was a lot of stuff that I had to get rid of – I wanted a new start and I was very ruthless but I’m glad I did it. It was certainly the right decision.”

Liz moved into her new home in March last year and quickly got used to her new life. By downsizing she saved the cost of running her large home – and also ended up with some cash in her pocket. That enabled her to take more holidays and enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle.

Liz Harsant is enjoying her new life in the town centreLiz Harsant is enjoying her new life in the town centre

“It’s good. I’m never lonely. I can go downstairs and just round the corner and go to the coffee shop – and whenever I go out I bump into someone I know who wants to talk to me about something.

“Last summer I often used to wander down to the Waterfront for breakfast – I’m looking forward to doing that again this year.”

Her family lives nearby – she has daughters living in Melton and in Nacton village. They appreciate having a town centre base to leave their shopping on trips to the town.

Another decision Liz made was to give up her car – she gave it to her grandson. “I just wasn’t using it and it wasn’t worth paying for a parking permit,” she said.

She now uses buses or walks around the town centre – and gets lifts from her family: “I’ve used a taxi twice in the year I think. I’ve still got a licence if I did want to hire a car, but there’s been no need.”

It did take a bit of time to get used to some aspects of town centre living: “It can be quite noisy on Friday and Saturday nights. At first I was worried when I heard girls screaming late at night, but then I realised that was just how some of them sounded when they came out of the clubs. You get used to it – there’s very good double glazing and insulation.”

And Liz is certainly not regretting leaving her large house behind – she’s even considering buying another flat at some point: “I’ve looked at others and I might like starting again. It’s great fun!” she said.

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich

There are new flats being created in well-known buildings in the heart of Ipswich, like Electric House on Tower Ramparts.There are new flats being created in well-known buildings in the heart of Ipswich, like Electric House on Tower Ramparts.

An increasing number of new homes – flats, studios, maisonettes and townhouses – are being created in the heart of Ipswich both with new-builds and converting existing buildings into homes.

The construction of new flats around the Waterfront has been continuing for several years and is expected to accelerate this year with work on the “Wine Rack” due to restart.

But many of the new homes are not such obvious landmarks – but are helping to achieve Ipswich Vision’s ambition of encouraging more people to live in the heart of the town.

Electric House on Tower Ramparts is being converted into flats and former offices of the Britannia Building Society on Queen Street have been converted.

High-specification flats have been created in St Matthew’s Street and in areas like the Saints with Curson House.

And there are many more on the way. Ipswich Council has recently given planning permission for a new retirement development by McCarthy & Stone in Lower Brook Street.

Law firm Birketts will be moving out of Museum Street to new offices in Princes Street early next year.

The company’s existing premises were originally town houses and it is expected that they will eventually be converted back into homes – although probably flats rather than large town houses.

The Ipswich Vision partners want to see up to 2,000 new homes created in the town centre over the next 10 years in a bid to bring life to the area throughout the day.

Many of these developments will be for a handful of new homes so they may not make the headlines that large-scale buildings do, but cumulatively they could help change the nature of the town centre.

Keywords: Ipswich council Melton

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich to receive share of £60m school social mobility fund, Justine Greening to announce

00:01 Matt Stott
Stock image. Pic: David Davies/PA.

Ipswich will receive a share of a £60m school improvement scheme after being identified as a social mobility ‘coldspot’, the government is set to announce today.

Updated: Lorry crashes into electricity pole in Trimley St Mary

Yesterday, 22:54 Emily Townsend
Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

Paramedics, police and three fire engines are currently at the scene of a crash in Trimley St Mary.

Warning after 40% rise in Suffolk burglaries, with half of them in south Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:00 Colin Adwent
Burglary spike in December

A senior detective has warned residents to be vigilant after burglaries in Suffolk increased by 40% in December.

Gallery: Days Gone By - The Ipswich pubs we’ve known, loved and lost

Yesterday, 18:54
The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

Dozens of public houses have closed in Ipswich in recent years. The pace of losses has now slowed and many community pubs are run by volunteers.  This week David Kindred looks back at the two in particular - The Old Bell, which stood at the junction of Stoke Street, Vernon Street and Bell Lane, and Blooming Fuchsia in Foxhall Road.

Villagers at scene of long-running armed police stand-off in Crowfield say ‘it’s been nice and quiet’

Yesterday, 19:31 Andrew Hirst
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

With the sun setting on the sleepy village of Crowfield this afternoon, you would hardly have known it was 18 hours in to an armed police stand-off.

Plan for walkway from Ipswich’s Wherstead Road to Bourne Park after petition

Yesterday, 19:14 Gemma Mitchell
Drivers park on the grass verge at the Wherstead Road entrance to Bourne Park.

A new walkway could be built from a busy road to an Ipswich park after campaigners called form greater safety measures.

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

Yesterday, 19:09 Adam Howlett and Emily Townsend
The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Gallery: Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble! Did you see PJ & Duncan at The Regent in 1996?

Yesterday, 18:30
Let us know if you saw PJ & Duncan on tour in the 90s

Back before they were presenting I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and The Brit Awards, Ant and Dec took the UK by storm with their pop duo act, PJ & Duncan.

Singer KT Tunstall to headline Jimmy’s Farm festival coming to Suffolk in July

Yesterday, 17:44 Emily Townsend
KT Tunstall on the main stage at Latitude

Music lovers heading to Jimmy’s Festival at his farm in Wherstead this summer are in for a treat – festival favourite KT Tunstall has been booked as a headliner.

Older people missing out on over £1million of unclaimed benefits in Suffolk

Yesterday, 17:43 Emily Townsend
From left to right: Nicky Willshire (Citizen’s Advice), Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Tim Holder (Suffolk Community Foundation) Teresa Howarth, Sue Hall (Warm Homes Healthy People)

Vulnerable older people in Suffolk are missing out on a million pounds worth of benefits they did not know they could claim.

Most read

Updated: Lorry crashes into electricity pole in Trimley St Mary

Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

Updated: Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank

Ipswich benefit cheat admits falsely claiming more than £7,000

Benefit cheat fined

Gallery: Days Gone By - The Ipswich pubs we’ve known, loved and lost

The Blooming Fuchsia at the junction of Fuchsia Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s - Photo by Albert Gonzalez

Most commented

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24