Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

11:18 22 January 2017

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

5 Comments

According to The Sunday Times, landowners, including the Queen, and Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, will get an extra 16% in payouts.

This is because the subsidies are calculated in euros and the Government deemed the exchange rate to be 85p, compared with 73p the previous year.

Last year, Greenpeace listed some of the biggest beneficiaries from EU farming subsidies.

Businesses based in Thetford, Chelmsford, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich were among those reported as featuring among the top 100 beneficiaries from EU subsidies, each receiving hundreds of thousands of euros a year.

Most businesses on the list are related to farming or land management, with several listed as having ties with the aristocracy.

One of the businesses, Juddmonte Farms Ltd, was owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah al Saud, the owner of the legendary racehorse, Frankel, trained in Newmarket.

Keywords: European Union

5 comments

  • Now we are going down the Brexit route let's hope common sense will apply and we can follow the example of New Zealand and abolish farming subsidies altogether. No reason at all why extremely wealthy land owners in abundantly fertile East Anglia should be subsidised to the tune of a single penny. If a farm here isn't making a profit then the business model is all wrong. I guess there's little chance of that happening when the Tories are funded by the very people who benefit from such funding from the UK taxpayer....it is NOT EU money, it is UK taxpayers' money.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Steve Blake

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, dosen't want to buy a football club by any chance does he?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • We haven't left the EU yet ! It's one reason why we voted to leave the EU such cranky rules giving more money to the wealthy no wonder the Gummers voted to stay in it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Macke

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • Income support for the rich. Thanks EU.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Felixstowe Twit

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

  • what about Trinity colleague Cambridge they own a lot of land in east Suffolk

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    zaax

    Sunday, January 22, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Gallery: More than 500 runners compete in scenic cross country race at Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead

30 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
017 NB Ipswich Jaffa Cross Country at Suffolk Food Hall on Sunday. Adults Race.

Runners braved the frosty conditions this morning to take on a picturesque race alongside the River Orwell.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

18:55 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a cow.

Traffic was brought to a standstill tonight when a cow broke loose and made its way onto a main road in Suffolk.

Teenager launches petition as community ‘devastated’ by sudden closure of Empire Skatepark in Colchester

18:14 Gemma Mitchell
Empire Skatepark in Colchester.

A petition started by a teenager in protest against the sudden and unexpected closure of a Colchester skatepark has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

17:31 Richard Cornwell
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Proposals to extend one of Suffolk’s best-loved tourist attractions are set to get the go-ahead, despite opposition from community leaders.

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

16:15 Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

15:34 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran was reunited with his “best mate growing up” in Suffolk when he appeared on BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

Beach hut rent rise is ‘a tax on Felixstowe’

13:13 Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at The Dip, Old Felixstowe

Proposals to double beach hut rents have been labelled as “completely unfair” and “a tax on Felixstowe”.

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

11:18 Andrew Hirst
Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

Wealthy landowners in Suffolk and Essex are set to share in a £500million EU farm subsidies boost due to the devaluation of the pound following the Brexit vote.

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

10:09 Andrew Hirst
A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Last night was the coldest in four years in parts of Suffolk and Essex, according to forecasters.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Have you seen the first edition of the Ordnance Survey map of Ipswich?

10:00 John Norman
The Black Horse

The first edition of the Ordnance Survey of Ipswich 1883, produced at a scale of 1.500, is a fascinating read, writes John Norman, of the Ipswich Society.

Most read

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures

A frosty Kyson Point in Woodbridge taken by John Wright

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Have you seen the first edition of the Ordnance Survey map of Ipswich?

The Black Horse

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

‘Immensely crude?’ Do you agree with objections to Woodbridge leisure centre design?

How the Deben Pool will look once the refurbishment has been completed

Wealthy Suffolk and Essex landowners set to share in £500m EU subsidy Brexit boost

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud operations at Dalham Hall in Newmarket, is among those to benefit from bigger EU subsidy pay-outs. PIC MICHAEL HALL

‘Middy’ set for a longer rail line despite villagers’ protest

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Wetheringsett.

Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

File picture of a cow.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24