‘A weekend of two halves’ - Both rain and sunshine expected

The weather is forecast to be a mixed bag this weekend with fog, mist, rain and sunshine all predicted at some stage across the region.

Suffolk and north Essex looks set for a grey and foggy start this morning, with rain slowly spreading south-east for a cool, wet and windy afternoon with maximum temperatures of around 13C (55F).

The rain is expected to continue into the early evening before eventually clearing for a dry night.

A cold start is expected on Sunday but it should turn out to be a largely fine day across the region with well broken cloud, and it will feel a bit warmer.

Alex Deakin, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “We should get one sunny day this weekend but most of us will get one wet one as well.

“It may a bright start on Saturday but the rain will edge in. It’s going to feel cold wherever you are. With the wind and the rain temperatures are really going to struggle.

“A cold start on Sunday, but a very different day. In the south, it will feel a bit warmer than Saturday.”

“It’s a weekend of two halves.”

Looking ahead to next week, Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be dry before temperatures pick up heading into Wednesday and Thursday.