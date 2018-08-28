Could this be the warmest October night on record?

People enjoy the sunshine on one of the hottest days in October for years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

As East Anglia wakes up to another day of unseasonably warm weather, can we expect temperatures to reach record heights?

It is set to be another pleasant day across Suffolk and north Essex, with temperatures more closely resembling August than mid-October.

Forecasters predict that the mercury will hit 21C in some areas, while a few spots of light rain may pepper western parts of the region.

Storm Callum, which is expected to cause disruption across much of the UK, will merely graze the East of England – with no cause for concern.

While it is set to be cloudy for much of the day, bright spells will develop as time goes on – with conditions feeling humid and warm.

EAST: Tonight could be one of the warmest October nights on record for the region - the number to beat is 17.7C recorded at both Cromer and Weybourne on 3rd October 2011. The England record is 18.6C (Emley Moor 1st Oct 2011), the UK record is 19.4C (Aber 1st Oct 1985) pic.twitter.com/E2vmhSAhao — Dan Holley (@danholley_) October 12, 2018

And as the day draws to a close, Dan Holley, forecaster for Weatherquest, predicts we may be in for one of the warmest October nights on record.

The number to beat in East Anglia is 17.7C recorded at both Cromer and Weybourne on October 3, 2011, while the UK record is 18.4C, set at Aber on Oct 1, 1985.