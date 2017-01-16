Partly Cloudy

Week of delays in Norwich Road due to emergency work for collapsed sewer

18:20 16 January 2017

Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater.

Archant

Rush hour commuters face a week of delays in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich after a sewer collapsed.

Anglian Water engineers are carrying out emergency repair work and have put up traffic lights near the All Saints Road junction.

The work is set to finish next Monday. Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.

Traffic was reportedly at a standstill and queueing back to the Civic Drive junction.

Long delays were also reported in surrounding roads, including Portman Road.

The heavy congestion was compounded this evening by two crashes reported to police.

Officers were first called to a report at 5.35pm that a Renault had crashed into a lamppost at the Springfield Lane junction.

The owner had left and locked the vehicle when police arrived, but it is not causing serious delays to traffic, police said.

At about 5.45pm, a cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Norwich Road nearby, but was not seriously injured.

  • The Renault accident was at 3.15pm not 5.35. So the car had been there sometime before anyone was informed.

    Ipswich Boy

    Monday, January 16, 2017

  • Yet another week of hell and misery for Ipswich town drivers. The entire section from Hadleigh Road through to Yarmouth Road tonight was virtual gridlock with selfish drivers deliberately running red lights and blocking junctions which stopped the flow of traffic. A simple 6 mile commute took an hour again tonight and it's likely to be that way all this week. I wonder what road works will be lined up for next week? There is something badly wrong when athletes can run a half marathon in the same amount of time it takes me to drive half that distance. Maybe we could have police monitoring the traffic lights at Yarmouth Rd and Hadleigh Rd junctions for the next 4 nights to help with the flow of traffic.

    salmonman

    Monday, January 16, 2017

