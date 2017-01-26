Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Welcome the Year of the Rooster with events at Ipswich Regent, Colchester Mercury and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

14:45 26 January 2017

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Archant

Celebrations will take place all over the world this weekend to mark the start of Chinese New Year, but how much do you know about the festival?

Comment
The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange New Year show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange New Year show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Chinese New Year facts

• The festival of Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese calendar and is also known as the ‘Spring Festival’ or the ‘Lunar New Year’.

• The first day of the New Year changes each year, but always falls on a new moon between January 21 and February 20, with the celebration ending on the following full moon.

• Each Chinese year is associated with one of 12 animals (rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig).

• January 28 marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. If you were born in 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or 2017 you are a Rooster and traditionally hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented.

• In Chinese astrology each year is also associated with one of the elements: gold, wood, water, fire, or earth. 2017 is the Year of the Fire Rooster. Dawn French and Stephen Fry are famous Fire Roosters.

• Red is the main color for the festival as it is believed to be an auspicious color. Red envelopes containing cash are given to younger people and employees as a special New Year’s bonus and new year decorations include red lanterns. Some people even wear red underwear!

• Some people refuse to do cleaning or wash their hair in the first three days as it will wash away good luck, and taking medicine on the first day of the year is thought to mean you will be ill for a whole year.

• The traditional Cantonese greeting for the Chinese New Year is ‘kung hei fat choy’ which means ‘happiness and prosperity’.

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Places to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017 in Suffolk

Ipswich Corn Exchange

January 29 (7pm), The ACCE Chinese New Year Show 2017

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange performs a spectacular show to celebrate the festival. This show for the whole family features Chinese dance, music and martial arts from professional performers and local talent.

Tickets: Adults £10, under 12s £6 from the website.

The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

February 2 (7.30pm), The Chinese New Year Variety Show

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange perform a charity show in aid of My WiSH Charity (West Suffolk Hospital) and The Samaritans.

Tickets: Adults £12 Adults, Concessions £8 from the website.

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

February 4 (7pm), Chinese New Year 2017

Chinese New Year celebration event incorporating traditional and western style performances of dance, singing, and musical instruments performed by local members of the community alongside professional acts.

Tickets: Adults from £11, Concessions from £7. See website for details.

Best places for food

If you are planning to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with some great Chinese food, check out our list of the best Chinese restaurants across the region here.

If you are holding an event to celebrate Chinese New Year, let us know below.

Keywords: West Suffolk Hospital France

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

14:00 Colin Adwent
Employee tried to steal iPhone 7 from Argos

A hard-up Argos shop assistant tried to steal a £700 iPhone from his store by hiding it in a Paw Patrol lunchbox he bought for his son.

Ipswich Borough Council plans to axe creche facilities called in for review

9 minutes ago Jason Noble
Creche facilities at Crown Pools are among those at risk

Plans to axe creche facilities at leisure centres in Ipswich have been called in for scrutiny next week, after Conservative councillors said that the plans were not clear and no meaningful consultation had taken place.

Fire in Franklin Road, Ipswich, being treated as arson attack by police

40 minutes ago Jason Noble
Stock image of firefighters

Police in Ipswich are investigating a fire at a house in Franklin Road which is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

EDF accused as Suffolk coast’s special landscape faces ‘devastating impact’ from Sizewell C

51 minutes ago John Grant
EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

Condemnation of the way the Suffolk coast’s nationally designated and widely treasured landscape is treated in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation has been delivered by the protected area’s managers.

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

14:14 Jane Hunt
Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

A confiscation hearing which will decide how much a practice manager at an Ipswich doctors’ surgery who stole more than £265,000 will have to pay back has been adjourned until next month

Six freshly-laundered shirts among items found in Ipswich taxis this month

13:45 Jason Noble
Six freshly-pressed shirts were recovered as lost property from a taxi in Ipswich this month

A batch of six freshly-pressed shirts have surfaced among the latest batch of odd items left by mistake in taxis in Ipswich in the last month.

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

11:17 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Facts, food and events to celebrate Chinese New Year 2017 in Suffolk

42 minutes ago Martine Silkstone
ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Celebrations will take place all over the world this weekend to mark the start of Chinese New Year, but how much do you know about the festival?

Ipswich and East Suffolk ‘only CCG in the country’ to be on track with savings targets

53 minutes ago Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Money (stock)

Health commissioners in east Suffolk claim to have achieved the greatest efficiency-saving in the country.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire Cinema is coming to Ipswich but Paul Geater will stick with Cineworld

11:08 Paul Geater
Cineworld Ipswich Web

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new Empire multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre, writes Paul Geater.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire Cinema is coming to Ipswich but Paul Geater will stick with Cineworld

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire Cinema is coming to Ipswich but Paul Geater will stick with Cineworld

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Ipswich paperboy who stopped to help injured man in Bramford Road to be rewarded

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24