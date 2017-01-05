Were you at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Ipswich when boyband 911 performed in 1996?
When the Radio 1 Roadshow came to Christchurch Park on May Day, 1996 there were thousands of music fans lining the barriers all jostling for a clear view of the popular DJs and bands.
In 1996 both mark Morrison and 911 performed for the 3,000-strong crowd, as well as Truce, Mary Kiani and Benz.
The free roadshow was an annual fixture in the music calendar between 1973 and 1999, with the event growing to more 50 dates in the latter years.
Most roadshows were held in coastal towns but it made several visits to Ipswich, with two trucks reversing tail-to-tail to create a huge stage frontage for the DJs and musical acts.
Originally, the vans would park up on the Cornhill in Ipswich but as the event grew, the decision was taken to relocate to Christchurch Park.
In 1996, the roadshow was hosted by popular BBC presenter, Lisa I’Anson, who entertained crowds and included members of the public in games and competitions on stage.
The final old-style Roadshow was held at Heaton Park, Manchester in 1999. As part of reforms to the station, the Radio 1 Roadshow was axed in 2000 in favour of a series of one-day pop concerts, called One Big Sunday.
The station now hosts a single two-day event each year - Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
