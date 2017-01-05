Partly Cloudy

Were you at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Ipswich when boyband 911 performed in 1996?

16:32 05 January 2017

911 perform at the Roadshow event

911 perform at the Roadshow event

Archant

When the Radio 1 Roadshow came to Christchurch Park on May Day, 1996 there were thousands of music fans lining the barriers all jostling for a clear view of the popular DJs and bands.

The BBC Radio 1 Roadshow visited Christchurch Park in Ipswich back in May 1996.

In 1996 both mark Morrison and 911 performed for the 3,000-strong crowd, as well as Truce, Mary Kiani and Benz.

Live performances were broadcast across the airwaves as thousands of people attended the free event.

The free roadshow was an annual fixture in the music calendar between 1973 and 1999, with the event growing to more 50 dates in the latter years.

Lisa I'Anson got fans up on stage and invovled with games and competitions.

Most roadshows were held in coastal towns but it made several visits to Ipswich, with two trucks reversing tail-to-tail to create a huge stage frontage for the DJs and musical acts.

Fans that attended the show were treated to a line up that included Mark Morrison, Truce, Mary Kiani and Benz

Originally, the vans would park up on the Cornhill in Ipswich but as the event grew, the decision was taken to relocate to Christchurch Park.

Eager fans on the barriers trying to get an autograph

In 1996, the roadshow was hosted by popular BBC presenter, Lisa I’Anson, who entertained crowds and included members of the public in games and competitions on stage.

The roadshow kicked off live on air at 11.30am on May 6, 1996

Do you remember attending in 1996? Let us know if you recognise yourself amongst the thousands of people.

Fans screamed as their idols performed

The final old-style Roadshow was held at Heaton Park, Manchester in 1999. As part of reforms to the station, the Radio 1 Roadshow was axed in 2000 in favour of a series of one-day pop concerts, called One Big Sunday.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Evening Star ran competitions at the event

The station now hosts a single two-day event each year - Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The event brought in well over 3,000 people to the park and was compèred by Lisa I'Anson

Get in touch if you were present at the roadshow or have any pictures from the event

Get in touch if you were present at the roadshowGet in touch if you were present at the roadshow

The BBC Radio 1 Roadshow visited Christchurch Park in Ipswich back in May 1996

The Radio One Roadshow was a huge event for IpswichThe Radio One Roadshow was a huge event for Ipswich

Let us know if you have any memorable moments from this Radio 1 Roadshow or any of the others that visited f.

Get in contact at via email

•Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and we would love to see your old photos of the town.

