Were you invovled in the Co-op Juniors performance of The Wizard of Oz in 1991?
12:07 26 December 2016
Check out our gallery of the Co-op Juniors Theatre production of The Wizard of Oz from 1991.
The Co-op Juniors Theatre Company is the largest amateur theatre group in the UK and is based in Ipswich. The group started out in Ipswich during the Second World War. They then performed as the Co-op Juniors at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, from the early 1950s until 1977, before moving back to the Ipswich Regent (then the Gaumont) in 1978. In 1991, the theatre group performed The Wizard of Oz as their Christmas production. Check out the gallery of images below.
