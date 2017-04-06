West Suffolk menswear brand Trotter & Deane to open new store in Cambridge

John Deane-Bowers, founder of Trotter & Deane Archant

Bury St Edmunds-based premium menswear specialist Trotter & Deane is to launch a new store in Cambridge – in one of the city’s most sought-after streets.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury St Edmunds-based Trotter & Deane is to open a store in Cambridge Bury St Edmunds-based Trotter & Deane is to open a store in Cambridge

Trotter & Deane, which was founded in Bury 1991, champions British tailoring and sees the location of the new store, in Sussex Street, as a good fit for its approach and style.

Founder John Deane-Bowers said: “The colonnaded precinct of Sussex Street, in the historic centre of Cambridge, really suits the character of our independent menswear business. Whilst keeping pace with developing trends, our philosophy is one of selling enduring style.

“Great tailoring, attention to detail and a personal touch are what sets us apart. Our team look forward to meeting the people of Cambridge, showcasing our unique menswear brand with the launch of the new spring/summer clothing and accessory range.”

Trotter & Deane has signed a 10-year lease on the unit, which offers more than 1,000 sq ft of space at ground floor and basement levels, and plans to open the new store in early May following a refit.

Inside the Trotter & Deane shop in Bury St Edmunds Inside the Trotter & Deane shop in Bury St Edmunds

The unit, at 15-16 Sussex Street, Cambridge, which was previously a toy shop, was let on behalf of Sidney Sussex College through agents Cheffins.

Betsy Wong, director at Cheffins, said: “We are pleased to have let this property on behalf of Sidney Sussex College to one of the region’s premium brands and we are sure that Trotter & Deane will contribute successfully to the current tenant mix.

“The college has always placed an importance on the street supporting local, independent businesses and we have carefully managed the location to ensure a strong cross-section of high end retailers.

“Trotter & Deane will add to Cambridge’s already thriving luxury retail scene and we expect the company to make a great success of its second store.”