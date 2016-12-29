What are the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich today?

Tesco Petrol Station at Copdock.

We list the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich for today, Thursday, December 29.

Asda Ipswich, Goddard Road – 111.7p

Morrisons Ipswich, Sproughton Road – 111.7p

Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road – 112.9p

Shell Whitehouse, Norwich Road – 112.9p

Tesco Extra, Copdock Interchange – 112.9p

Nationally, petrol prices rose by 1.6p per litre to 115.4p per litre between October and November this year, after falling by 1.5p per litre a year ago.

Motor fuel prices are expected to become even more expensive in the coming months after the cost of Brent crude jumped following Opec’s landmark deal to support prices by limiting supply.

It was reported last month how the UK’s major supermarket fuel retailers have cut the price of petrol below £1 a litre.

It is the first time the cost of filling up has dropped to that level since 2009, excluding promotions.

The cuts come as the price of oil continues to tumble, with Brent crude sinking below 39 US dollars a barrel.

The Christmas price war began when Asda launched a three-day promotion, which dropped unleaded to 99.7ppl and diesel to 103.7ppl.

All prices are for unleaded petrol. Source: www.petrolprices.com.