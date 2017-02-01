What are the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich today?

Morrisons Petrol Station at Sproughton, Ipswich

The average price of petrol has reached £1.20 per litre for the first time since December 2014, meaning it now costs £66 to fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.

Last March, filling up the same car would have cost families £56.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The weaker value of the pound and a recovering oil price sadly means motorists are now paying more for their fuel than they have done in over two years.

“Looking back to December 2014, it was a very different, much brighter picture, as the oil price was consistently falling, going from 70 US dollars to 55 US dollars and the exchange rate was 1.55 US dollars.”

But for those looking for the best deal, we have listed the five cheapest petrol prices in Ipswich for today, Wednesday, February 1.

• Asda Ipswich, Goddard Road – 117.7p (Asda)

• Morrisons Ipswich, Sproughton Road – 117.7p (Morrisons)

• Bourne Bridge Service Station, Wherstead Road – 118.9p (Harvest Energy)

• Meredith Service Station, Norwich Road – 118.9p (BP)

• RSS Ellenbrook Road – 118.9p (BP)