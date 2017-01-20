What to do in Ipswich and elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air? Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

See our guide for Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 here.

Storymaker - Big Story at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - Saturday, 12pm

Aimed at children aged five and six, this is the latest in a series of storytime events at the theatre.

Parents can stay downstairs in the New Wolsey Café Bar while youngsters head upstairs to meet the Storymaker for an amazing adventure, or an exciting escapade.

Parents, siblings and even grandparents are welcome to listen to the session but they will be called upon to join in the fun.

These sessions are free however, you need to book tickets for children only



Movies for Juniors, Cineworld, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday, from 10am

If your children have yet to try out the big screen then this could be the perfect introduction and for older children, it is a chance to see movies you may have missed last year.

Trolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Robinson Crusoe are all playing this weekend and tickets are priced at just £2.50 when you buy in advance online.

A bargain morning out no matter what the weather.

Family float session at Crown Pools, Ipswich - Saturday and Sunday 10.30am to 11.30am and 2pm to 3pm

Take a dip this weekend and burn off some of that excess energy at Crown Pools,

The floats will be out in the leisure pool to add some extra fun to the session.

Entry to the pool costs £4.10 for adults, £2.90 for children and are free for under threes.

Wassail ceremony, Beyond the Wall, The Walled Garden, Thornham Magna - Saturday 12.30pm to 3pm

Head along to the Wassail Ceremony and take your drums, rattles and whistles for a fundraising event to raise money for plants for the new public garden opening later this year.

There will be live music, devilled sausages or chilli served with crusty bread (vegetarian option available by prior request) which you can enjoy with mulled cider or spiced apple juice. This fundraiser is for new plants in our formal garden as we are hoping to open to the public in 2017.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and £4.50 for under 14s.

Call 01379 788799 to book.