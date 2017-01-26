Overcast

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

19:00 26 January 2017

Archant

What will happen to the south east of the county in the next 15 years? Will the area be dominated by an expanding and increasingly-prosperous Greater Ipswich?

Looking at the statistics and growth projections prepared for the report into the options for a northern by-pass for Ipswich, it is clear that there is very good news for the area . . . and potentially a nightmare scenario opening up.

The good news:

All the indications are that Suffolk – particularly the area within about 20 miles of Ipswich and with good road and rail links to the town – is set to prosper.

More people are going to want to live in the area and the number of jobs will increase.

Many of the jobs in the area will be relatively highly skilled with good pay – and more people are likely to commute to even higher-paid jobs.

There will be more households across the area – and they will be better off with more cars per household, which is a classic indicator of the wealth of an area.

That should lead to more investment across the area and generally help to boost Suffolk’s wealth encouraging more retailers, restaurants and leisure facilities.

More people are expected to use the area’s rail services, which should encourage operators to bring in more trains and generally the area should be better connected.

One interesting statistic is that while the number of jobs in all three districts is expected to increase by about 12% over the next 15 years, the number of workers in them is not expected to rise as fast – and in Suffolk Coastal and Mid Suffolk could fall.

There are three factors in this: more people will be travelling into an area to work, there will be more retired people (especially in the rural areas) and more people will have more than one job.

However there is also bad news:

Dig into the report and it is clear there are real fears that the infrastructure – especially the roads – in the area will be totally unable to cope.

The number of homes in Ipswich is expected to increase by 23% between 2011 and 2031. In Mid Suffolk there will be a 20% rise and in Suffolk Coastal 17%.

But in the rural districts most of their new homes are going to be built in the “Greater Ipswich” area.

And as people become more prosperous the number of cars per household is expected to increase. The number of cars owned by people in Ipswich is expected to go up by 32% over the same period. In Suffolk Coastal the increase will be 29% and in Mid Suffolk 20%.

The number of vehicles using the A14 and A12 around Ipswich is expected to rise by 20% over the next 15 years. The increase on main roads into the town centre is expected to be 20-23% over the same period.

Without new roads, including a northern by-pass, where will all these cars go? Roads in and around Ipswich are already often congested. Will we reach a tipping point like that seen in places like London, Manchester, and even Cambridge where drivers decide to leave their cars at home and find other ways of getting around?

Suffolk county council’s cabinet member for transport, James Finch, believes that investment and preparations being made now with schemes like the Upper Orwell Crossing and the potential northern relief road could help ease things.

And Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere does have an optimistic view of the future of the area.

He said: “The town is going to become more prosperous but we do need to ensure that the infrastructure can cope.

“That means ensuring there are new roads like the Orwell crossing and the northern by-pass – but also that we offer alternatives for people seeking other ways of getting around.”

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

19:00 Paul Geater

