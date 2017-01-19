Partly Cloudy

When will Ed Sheeran’s 2017 tour start? Singer-songwriter says in Facebook Live video with MTV it could follow release of album Divide in just two months

17:42 19 January 2017

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Archant

Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.

Since bursting back onto the music scene this month, after a year away, by releasing Castle On The Hill – a love song for Suffolk – and Shape Of You, the Framlingham-raised singer-songwriter has barely been out of the news.

Now, in a Facebook Live interview with MTV, Sheeran has revealed he may be touring again very soon.

During the chat the 25-year-old, who went to Thomas Mills High School, was asked when the Divide tour might start.

He replied: “March. Pretty soon after the album. I don’t know when we’re coming with dates but I know we’re coming with dates soon. I definitely know it starts in March, in Europe.”

Last week Sheeran took the top two spots in the singles chartsShape Of You taking the number one slot.

He also said he would love to gig at Portman Road – could the home of Ipswich Town FC be a potential date on his 2017 tour?

