When will Ed Sheeran’s 2017 tour start? Singer-songwriter says in Facebook Live video with MTV it could follow release of album Divide in just two months
17:42 19 January 2017
Archant
Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.
Since bursting back onto the music scene this month, after a year away, by releasing Castle On The Hill – a love song for Suffolk – and Shape Of You, the Framlingham-raised singer-songwriter has barely been out of the news.
Now, in a Facebook Live interview with MTV, Sheeran has revealed he may be touring again very soon.
During the chat the 25-year-old, who went to Thomas Mills High School, was asked when the Divide tour might start.
He replied: “March. Pretty soon after the album. I don’t know when we’re coming with dates but I know we’re coming with dates soon. I definitely know it starts in March, in Europe.”
Last week Sheeran took the top two spots in the singles charts – Shape Of You taking the number one slot.
He also said he would love to gig at Portman Road – could the home of Ipswich Town FC be a potential date on his 2017 tour?