Where in Suffolk are you most likely to get a parking ticket?

12:00 30 December 2016

Cattle Market Car Park, Bury St Edmunds - those not dispalying tickets have been fined

Cattle Market Car Park, Bury St Edmunds - those not dispalying tickets have been fined

Today we reveal which council’s in Suffolk have handed out the most parking fines in the past year - with some raking in more than £100,000 in fines while others have issued tickets totalling £10,000.

A penalty fine notice in Bury St EdmundsA penalty fine notice in Bury St Edmunds

In total, nearly half a million pounds has been paid in car park fines to Suffolk councils so far this financial year, freedom of information requests have revealed.

The total of £474,043 is on course to at least match last year’s final sum of £569,582.

The fines are spread out unevenly throughout the county, with St Edmundsbury Borough, Suffolk Coastal District, and Waveney District collecting the most.

They have all claimed around £115,000 each in parking fines so far this year.

Mid Suffolk District Council, by contrast, has only claimed £9,600 in fines and Babergh District Council £20,600.

A spokeswoman for both councils said this was because a lot of the car parks in both councils were free of charge, but declined to comment further, just saying “the figures pretty much speak for themselves”.

Crown car park, Charles Street, IpswichCrown car park, Charles Street, Ipswich

In Waveney and Suffolk Coastal, parking enforcement is contracted out to a company called Norse, which may account for why both councils have handed out more fines so far this year than any other council - 3,659 for Suffolk Coastal and 3,472 for Waveney. Both the east Suffolk councils were unable to comment on December 22 as Norse staff had gone off for the Christmas period.

The total raised in Suffolk from parking fines by boroughs and districts has increased slightly each financial year, up just 0.13% from 2013/14 to 2014/15 and up 1.9% the year after.

Councils were also asked to provide data on how many appeals from motorists against the fines had been successful - none were able to provide this information.

Babergh

Portfolio holder at Babergh for business growth and increased productivity, councillor Simon Barrett, said Babergh’s low fines were down to its three-hours free parking in many car parks.

Parking fines

• The highest number of fines dished out in the last financial year was Waveney District Council, which handed out 3,960 fines in 2015/16

• All councils were requested to provide data on the numbers of appeals they received

• Apart from Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury, none were able to provide data on how many appeals were successful

• In Suffolk Coastal and Waveney councils, a penalty notice is £80 for a car or motorbike and higher for HGVs and coaches

• This is reduced to £40 in Suffolk Coastal and £50 in Waveney if the fine is paid within 14 days

He pointed out the figures showed a marked drop in the numbers of fines handed out in Babergh in the past few years – 3,736 in 2013/14 but only 895 so far this year.

“That’s because when we brought in three-hour free people didn’t get three-hour tickets,” he said.

Even though parking is free for the three hours in Sudbury car parks, for example, people still need to get a ticket from the machine to ensure cars are not being left there all day. The council says this encourages more turnover of cars and boosts the number of people visiting the town and supporting its local economy.

“Now people know how the system works they’re clearly abiding by it which is good because we get the churn, it’s fair for everyone,” Mr Barrett said.

“It’s part of our strategy [to have three-hours free parking], but whether we can carry it on long term I don’t know,” he added.

“There are budgetary pressures and we will continue to look at our options. We obviously have budgetary pressures which means we can’t rule out that change in the future.”

Newmarket

One eye-catching figure so far this year is in the Forest Heath district, where already £44,950 has been collected in car parking fines, compared with £24,572 in the whole of last year.

A spokesman for the council explained the increase in penalty notices: “We introduced a new series of charges in Newmarket earlier this year partly in recognition that there would be more visitors to the town as a result of the opening of the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art, and partly to fund more enforcement which is something that local business leaders were asking to see,” he said.

“That has led to a tougher level of parking enforcement, and a greater incentive for people to pay early rather than chancing an appeal.”

The council also said more people were parking in Newmarket now, with last year’s total of 683,000 “parking events” up 9% on the previous year – and this year is on course to exceed that figure.

“So our charges don’t put people off, nor do they make the towns any less successful, while the number of fines issued reflects just a small minority of people,” the spokesman said.

Additional staff have also been recruited to enforce car park restrictions in Newmarket.

The council recently upgraded the lighting in the Guineas multi-storey car park and Rous Road car park and more electric charging points are planned to be installed at the Guineas in the New Year.

Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill

St Edmundsbury Borough Council collected the most out of any council in Suffolk in parking fines last year and a St Edmundsbury spokesman put this partly down to the fact that more people are using its car parks each year.

“In Bury St Edmunds alone there were some 2,450,000 parking events in 2015, up 4% on 2014, and 2016 is on course for a further 4% increase in use,” he said.

“Haverhill has seen a continued growth in parking activity. In the first six months of this financial year the number of transactions has risen by 24,000 compared to the same period last year.

Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council, which took £70,156 in parking fines last year and has collected £50,880 so far this year, has the lowest penalty for anybody caught out.

Overstaying in a car park will cost £50 but this can be reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days swiftly and without challenging.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “The vast majority of motorists pay the parking fare correctly but those who try to evade the payment or who do not display a ticket for the right duration must pay a financial penalty.

“It is unfair on local council taxpayers and to law-abiding motorists if people try to get away without paying. There are some cases where genuine mistakes are made, which we treat sympathetically.”

Where does the money go?

The two West Suffolk councils also provided information on where the money from parking fines goes, which is mainly on maintenance and ongoing costs.

A spokesman on behalf of St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath said they chose to charge in their car parks rather than adding the cost to council tax bills, as was done in other parts of the country.

“It is only fair then that we then check that people are paying for their space and issue fines to the small minority that are not,” he said. “It is also important to note that our parking attendants don’t just issue fines, they also act as ambassadors for our towns and help to inform and guide visitors to our towns.”

He said money generated from the car parks was also invested in schemes such as upgrading 30 pay-and-display machines to take contactless card payments, as well new signs, resurfacing and repainting white lines.

“We have also recently purchased electric charging points to be fitted in the New Year and are looking at what capacity is required for the future as our towns prosper and grow,” he said.

