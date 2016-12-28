Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

After another woeful performance at Portman Road in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Terry Hunt has written an open letter to club owner Marcus Evans, setting out his fears for his beloved Blues.

Dear Mr Evans,

First of all, I want to emphasise one important point. I am a loyal Ipswich Town supporter, in my 50th season of going to matches at Portman Road.

Nothing will ever change that. I will continue to follow the team through thick and thin, and I know there are many thousands of fans who feel exactly the same way as me.

But the point of this letter is to tell you that, in my half century as a supporter, I cannot recall a more frustrating and depressing spell than this. Whereas I used to go to games full of hope and anticipation, I now dread what I am about to witness.

For the last year, the supporters – your paying customers – have had virtually no entertainment. Game after game has come and gone and none of them will live in the memory.

Monday afternoon against Fulham was yet another low point. We were literally passed off the park in an utterly embarrassing way. We made Fulham look like Barcelona, so dominant were they. Yet, in truth, they are only a slightly above average Championship team, who will be delighted to make the play-offs.

There was an unfortunate irony in the timing of this new low. It was exactly two years ago, on Boxing Day 2014, that I was among the travelling Blue and White Army at Griffin Park, to witness Town demolish a good Brentford team.

Daryl Murphy put us ahead after 19 seconds, and within the blink of an eye we were 3-0 up. The final score of 4-2 flattered Brentford who, like us, made the play-offs that season.

That win put us top of the table for a couple of hours, and I remember leaving Griffin Park convinced that with a relatively modest amount of strengthening in the January transfer window, we would have a really good chance of going up.

Instead, the last two years have seen constant decline, both in terms of results and the entertainment level. That season we just scraped into the top six, in the last campaign we missed out, and our style of play was utterly dire.

This season, we are more likely to be dragged into the relegation dogfight than have any chance of challenging for a place in the top six.

Even the legendary patience of the loyal Ipswich Town fans is wearing thin.

Crowds are going down, and the atmosphere at games is the most toxic I have ever known.

It takes an awful lot for the Portman Road crowd to turn on the manager, but it is happening increasingly regularly now.

It is painful to hear sections of the ground chanting against you and Mick McCarthy, but the level of frustration is understandable.

Your manager has not helped himself with his continued negative selections and tactics. Yes, I know he rescued us from relegation four years ago, and we are grateful for that. But I wonder how many employees would get away with countering criticism of their work performance by saying: “Yes, but I did something good four years ago?”

In my view, Mick McCarthy did a very good job for the first two years - in fact, up to and including that Boxing Day win at Brentford. Since then, I believe many fans would question his decision making when it comes to team selection and tactics. It is just so negative and produces boring football.

McCarthy has also not helped his relationship with the supporters by saying what are frankly daft things after games. Defending the debacle against Forest was an example – the worst performance I can recall – until the Fulham game, that is.

Why could he not just admit that we were utterly woeful against Forest? At least he did say that the Fulham display wasn’t good enough.

All of which brings me to my question: where is our club going under your ownership? You bought Ipswich Town nine years ago now, and, to my mind, things have gone backwards.

We are nothing more than a below-average Championship team which plays mind-numbingly dull football. We have absolutely no chance of promotion with the current squad.

We all read your three-point strategy: develop the academy, buy young, promising players, and have a competitive wage structure. All very sensible. But, bluntly, I don’t see a great deal of evidence of it working at the moment. The first team is packed full of older journeymen, and youth rarely gets a look in.

Promising players like the young full-backs Josh Emmanuel and Myles Kenlock are picked in emergencies and then instantly discarded when Mick’s stalwarts are fit to return.

As for the wage structure, we seem to struggle to attract the quality of player who would make a difference to the squad. After each underwhelming transfer window, we hear that we’ve made offers for such-and-such a player, but the deal wasn’t done.

There can only be two reasons for that – either the wages we were offering weren’t attractive enough, or we weren’t prepared to pay the transfer fee – or possibly both.

In a way, it is admirable not to be held to ransom by clubs, players or agents demanding “ bonkers” (to use one of McCarthy’s favourite words) money but it is surely a recipe for continued stagnation.

So, where is the club going? I saw managing director Ian Milne at the AGM talked rather dismissively about the alternative plan – where an owner spends loads of money, maybe £30 million, gambling on winning promotion to the land of milk and honey which is the Premier League.

Yes, we all know that can end in tears. No-one wants reckless spending, but surely sensible, but significant, investment in our squad is what is needed?

Certainly £10m in transfer fees would make a huge difference. Yes, I realise there will be big wages on top of that.

We have to somehow break this stagnation. If the supporters see no change, then another thousand or more will not renew their season tickets. That, in turn, will take hundreds of thousands off the revenue stream, and weaken our hand still further.

As I write, we are just a few days away from the opening of the January transfer window. The supporters I talk to have no expectation of us making any meaningful signings.

To the contrary, we are fearful that we will lose two of our best players - our brilliant keeper Bart, and promising defender Adam Webster.

If both of those do leave without adequate replacements, then surely a relegation battle would be on the cards to avoid our team dropping into the third tier for the first time since 1957, the year I was born.

So, Mr Evans, will you spend significant money next month? Will we see the new, quality players our humdrum squad so desperately needs? Or will we just continue in the current, painful mode, with the team not delivering in the pitch, and growing disenchantment among the incredibly loyal supporters?

We really do deserve so much better than this.

Come on you Blues!

Yours sincerely,

Terry Hunt