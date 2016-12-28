Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

08:21 28 December 2016

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

After another woeful performance at Portman Road in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Terry Hunt has written an open letter to club owner Marcus Evans, setting out his fears for his beloved Blues.

Comment
Ipswich owner Marcus Evans applauds after the final whistle in the Ipswich Town v Aston Villa (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 September 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comIpswich owner Marcus Evans applauds after the final whistle in the Ipswich Town v Aston Villa (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 September 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Dear Mr Evans,

First of all, I want to emphasise one important point. I am a loyal Ipswich Town supporter, in my 50th season of going to matches at Portman Road.

Nothing will ever change that. I will continue to follow the team through thick and thin, and I know there are many thousands of fans who feel exactly the same way as me.

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoringhis second at Brentford on Boxing DayDaryl Murphy celebrates scoringhis second at Brentford on Boxing Day

But the point of this letter is to tell you that, in my half century as a supporter, I cannot recall a more frustrating and depressing spell than this. Whereas I used to go to games full of hope and anticipation, I now dread what I am about to witness.

For the last year, the supporters – your paying customers – have had virtually no entertainment. Game after game has come and gone and none of them will live in the memory.

Monday afternoon against Fulham was yet another low point. We were literally passed off the park in an utterly embarrassing way. We made Fulham look like Barcelona, so dominant were they. Yet, in truth, they are only a slightly above average Championship team, who will be delighted to make the play-offs.

There was an unfortunate irony in the timing of this new low. It was exactly two years ago, on Boxing Day 2014, that I was among the travelling Blue and White Army at Griffin Park, to witness Town demolish a good Brentford team.

Ipswich, Suffolk. Football action from Ipswich Town v Fulham at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREIpswich, Suffolk. Football action from Ipswich Town v Fulham at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Daryl Murphy put us ahead after 19 seconds, and within the blink of an eye we were 3-0 up. The final score of 4-2 flattered Brentford who, like us, made the play-offs that season.

That win put us top of the table for a couple of hours, and I remember leaving Griffin Park convinced that with a relatively modest amount of strengthening in the January transfer window, we would have a really good chance of going up.

Instead, the last two years have seen constant decline, both in terms of results and the entertainment level. That season we just scraped into the top six, in the last campaign we missed out, and our style of play was utterly dire.

This season, we are more likely to be dragged into the relegation dogfight than have any chance of challenging for a place in the top six.

Even the legendary patience of the loyal Ipswich Town fans is wearing thin.

Crowds are going down, and the atmosphere at games is the most toxic I have ever known.

It takes an awful lot for the Portman Road crowd to turn on the manager, but it is happening increasingly regularly now.

It is painful to hear sections of the ground chanting against you and Mick McCarthy, but the level of frustration is understandable.

Your manager has not helped himself with his continued negative selections and tactics. Yes, I know he rescued us from relegation four years ago, and we are grateful for that. But I wonder how many employees would get away with countering criticism of their work performance by saying: “Yes, but I did something good four years ago?”

In my view, Mick McCarthy did a very good job for the first two years - in fact, up to and including that Boxing Day win at Brentford. Since then, I believe many fans would question his decision making when it comes to team selection and tactics. It is just so negative and produces boring football.

McCarthy has also not helped his relationship with the supporters by saying what are frankly daft things after games. Defending the debacle against Forest was an example – the worst performance I can recall – until the Fulham game, that is.

Why could he not just admit that we were utterly woeful against Forest? At least he did say that the Fulham display wasn’t good enough.

All of which brings me to my question: where is our club going under your ownership? You bought Ipswich Town nine years ago now, and, to my mind, things have gone backwards.

We are nothing more than a below-average Championship team which plays mind-numbingly dull football. We have absolutely no chance of promotion with the current squad.

We all read your three-point strategy: develop the academy, buy young, promising players, and have a competitive wage structure. All very sensible. But, bluntly, I don’t see a great deal of evidence of it working at the moment. The first team is packed full of older journeymen, and youth rarely gets a look in.

Promising players like the young full-backs Josh Emmanuel and Myles Kenlock are picked in emergencies and then instantly discarded when Mick’s stalwarts are fit to return.

As for the wage structure, we seem to struggle to attract the quality of player who would make a difference to the squad. After each underwhelming transfer window, we hear that we’ve made offers for such-and-such a player, but the deal wasn’t done.

There can only be two reasons for that – either the wages we were offering weren’t attractive enough, or we weren’t prepared to pay the transfer fee – or possibly both.

In a way, it is admirable not to be held to ransom by clubs, players or agents demanding “ bonkers” (to use one of McCarthy’s favourite words) money but it is surely a recipe for continued stagnation.

So, where is the club going? I saw managing director Ian Milne at the AGM talked rather dismissively about the alternative plan – where an owner spends loads of money, maybe £30 million, gambling on winning promotion to the land of milk and honey which is the Premier League.

Yes, we all know that can end in tears. No-one wants reckless spending, but surely sensible, but significant, investment in our squad is what is needed?

Certainly £10m in transfer fees would make a huge difference. Yes, I realise there will be big wages on top of that.

We have to somehow break this stagnation. If the supporters see no change, then another thousand or more will not renew their season tickets. That, in turn, will take hundreds of thousands off the revenue stream, and weaken our hand still further.

As I write, we are just a few days away from the opening of the January transfer window. The supporters I talk to have no expectation of us making any meaningful signings.

To the contrary, we are fearful that we will lose two of our best players - our brilliant keeper Bart, and promising defender Adam Webster.

If both of those do leave without adequate replacements, then surely a relegation battle would be on the cards to avoid our team dropping into the third tier for the first time since 1957, the year I was born.

So, Mr Evans, will you spend significant money next month? Will we see the new, quality players our humdrum squad so desperately needs? Or will we just continue in the current, painful mode, with the team not delivering in the pitch, and growing disenchantment among the incredibly loyal supporters?

We really do deserve so much better than this.

Come on you Blues!

Yours sincerely,

Terry Hunt

Keywords: Terry Hunt Ian Milne Daryl Murphy Marcus Evans Mick McCarthy Myles Kenlock Josh Emmanuel Premier League Barcelona

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

11 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 60-year-old who crashed his car while nearly four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for almost three years and given a suspended prison term.

Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

6 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

A day of tragedy which saw three people killed on Suffolk roads in less than 24 hours has taken the total number of fatalities to 32 this year.

Lee Child’s Make Me and Roald Dahl’s The BFG are most popular Suffolk library books in 2016

22 minutes ago Matt Stott
The most popular library books in Suffolk in 2016. L-R: Malcolm Knott, Sally Green, Alison Wheeler, James Powell and Lesley Clouting.

Crime and thriller novels proved to be the most popular borrowed library books in Suffolk this year.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

31 minutes ago Terry Hunt
Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

After another woeful performance at Portman Road in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Terry Hunt has written an open letter to club owner Marcus Evans, setting out his fears for his beloved Blues.

Updated: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

06:26 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads this morning.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Yesterday, 21:57 Adam Howlett
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM

Screen star Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Train delays due to urgent repairs to track between Ipswich and Needham Market

Yesterday, 21:18 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Railway Station

Rail passengers are facing delays this evening due to ‘urgent repairs’ to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market.

Renewed appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess

Yesterday, 18:50 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess who has not been seen since Friday December 23.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

Yesterday, 14:58 Matt Stott
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have died after separate road collisions in Suffolk this morning, police have confirmed.

Suffolk and north Essex hospital car parking charges net £4.9m in a year

Yesterday, 14:02 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Hospital car park.

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex charged patients, staff and visitors a combined total of nearly £5million in a year for parking, according to new figures.

Most read

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Updated: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most commented

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24