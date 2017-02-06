Where is the cheapest place to fill up with petrol in the Ipswich area today?

Where's it cheap to fill up around Ipswich? Archant

Morrisons in Sproughton Road and Goddard Road Asda are the two cheapest places to fill up with fuel in the Ipswich area today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will cost drivers just 117.7p per litre at the two stations, according to online tool Petrol Prices.

Bourne Bridge service station in Wherstead Road is slightly more expensive at 118.9p, and the Meredith service station in Norwich Road, owned by BP, costs the same.

Filling up at the Rss BP service station in Ellenbrook Road will also cost drivers 118.9p.

The cheapest places to buy petrol in and around Ipswich today, January 30, are listed below:

Morrisons Ipswich, Sproughton Road, 117.7p

Asda Ipswich, Goddard Road, 117.7p

Bourne Bridge Service Station, Wherstead Road, 118.9p

Rss BP Service Station, Ellenbrook Road, 118.9p

Meredith Service Station BP, Norwich Road, 118.9p

Tesco Ipswich Extra, Copdock Interchange, 118.9p

Tesco Ipswich Extra, Martlesham, 118.9p

Visit petrolprices.com to see how your nearest station compares.