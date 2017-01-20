Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

More than half the homes in Suffolk are in the bottom two council tax bands it has emerged.

Councils are currently preparing the budgets for next year – and have to publish details of the number of homes in each county tax band in their district or borough.

There are 337,851 homes that have to pay council tax in Suffolk. Of these 20% are in Band A, for the smallest homes, and 31% are in Band B.

According to the government the “average” home should be in Band D – but in Suffolk that makes up only 14% of the homes in the county.

There are significant differences in districts and boroughs across the county.

Ipswich and Waveney – much of which is Lowestoft – are dominated by their urban areas and have much higher proportions of Band A and B properties. In Ipswich 69% of properties are in the lower bands and in Waveney the figure is 61%.

The councils with the highest proportion of larger properties are Suffolk Coastal (43% of properties in Bands D-H) and both Babergh and Mid Suffolk with 38% of properties in Bands D-H.

The number of small dwellings is significant because those properties pay less council tax than the owners of larger homes.

A Band A property pays two-thirds of the council tax that is paid by a Band D property which is used as the yardstick to make calculations.

A Band H property pays twice the council tax of a Band D property (three times the council tax of a Band A property) but there are only 736 of them in Suffolk (less than a quarter per cent of the total homes in the county) so their impact on bills is very small.

Therefore councils with a higher proportion of smaller homes are always going to have to charge a higher council tax rate than those with more larger homes – which helps to explain why council tax rates in towns tend to be higher than those in rural areas where there are more high-value homes.