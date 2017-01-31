Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Why does it take so long to travel from Campsea Ashe to Ipswich on the East Suffolk Rail Line?

15:51 31 January 2017

An East Suffolk Line train prepares to depart Wickham Market

An East Suffolk Line train prepares to depart Wickham Market

Archant

Recently in Parliament I welcomed the opportunity to debate future investment in the East Suffolk railway line along with my neighbouring MP for Waveney, Peter Aldous, writes Dr Dan Poulter MP.

1 Comments

I have written regularly about the need for improved infrastructure here in Suffolk, be that highways or broadband, but equally important is our rail infrastructure which plays a vital role in the continued success of our economy here in Suffolk.

One thing that struck me when I first started using the trains in Suffolk is the incredibly lengthy amount of time it takes to travel from somewhere very near my constituency, such as Campsea Ashe in the Wickham Market area, to Ipswich, and then of course onwards London.

For anyone involved in business or commuting, this can be a major disincentive to using the trains at all in travelling to or from Suffolk, and I am all too aware of passengers’ frustrations in using the Greater Anglia Main Line.

Speeding up the travel times on the East Suffolk line to join with the Ipswich junction would be one of the key solutions that would help to ensure Suffolk is a more attractive and competitive region to live, work and invest in. Another very clear benefit of improving the East Suffolk railway line would be to assist in shifting a considerable amount of traffic off the A12.

Of particular importance on this line is the Felixstowe to Nuneaton freight rail link and the Westerfield junction, which lies within Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, and the improvements that are needed there to support that freight rail link.

Given that 46% of the UK’s container traffic goes through Felixstowe port, I am fully of the opinion that especially in light of the construction of Sizewell C, this is a matter that should be given priority standing by transport ministers.

There is also the importance of improving capacity and service frequency on the East Suffolk line. We are struggling to some extent with what is a single-track railway for the majority of its length.

This very clearly is a hindrance to increasing the frequency and the attractiveness of the line which I touched on earlier.

For more information, please visit my website.

Keywords: Peter Aldous United Kingdom London

1 comment

  • When it was built, the East Suffolk line was a through route from London to Yarmouth. Even as late as the 1960s, there was at least one express train per day each way which missed out some of the stations, however (having once travelled on it) it wasn't particularly fast. I think it is unrealistic to expect the line to sustain more than an hourly all-stations service. Yes, some more double track and some badly-needed replacement of old rails might mean the trains could be speeded up by a few minutes and, more important, make the service more reliable. But I doubt if we'll get more than that - HS3 it ain't! Thinking of through services, in the years of Greater Anglia East Suffolk line trains did run through to London. However this had two disadvantages: one was diesel trains travelling long distances "under the wires" (this will not be an issue when the new electro-diesel units come on stream). More to the point, three-car trains travelling on the main line was a poor utilisation of rolling stock and track space - it may be less convenient to change at Ipswich but it does mean one can get more passengers through the system. Possibly with the new trains it might be possible to run two units coupled together as far as Ipswich, then uncouple and (say) send one half to Lowestoft and the other to Peterborough. This often happens on the old Southern Region. Things get a bit problematic in the opposite direction if one of the incoming trains is late, though.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suffolk’s Christian and Muslim communities united against ‘alpha male bully’ Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

31 minutes ago Matt Reason
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. Trump order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a

Suffolk’s faith community has united against Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban and vowed to speak out against his divisive agendas.

Ipswich man was punched in face in unprovoked attack at neighbour’s home, court hears

19 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court

An Ipswich man suffered a broken nose and needed stitches to a cut behind his ear after he was repeatedly punched while he was at a neighbour’s house, it has been alleged.

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

49 minutes ago Paul Geater
Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

The number of motorists caught exceeding the speed limit over the Orwell Bridge has topped 6,000 in the first six months that the average speed cameras have been operating.

Inadequate Ofsted for Ipswich playgroup over quality of teaching and ‘weak’ supervision of children

15:35 Emily Townsend
Little Sprouts Nursery in Ipswich, which has gone from outstanding to inadequate in two years. Picture: Gregg Brown

Staff at an Ipswich playgroup which has gone from outstanding to inadequate in two years are “disappointed” with their latest Ofsted rating.

Gallery: Days Gone By - Memories of the changing face of Ipswich Dock

15:32
Ipswich Docks from the air in June 1971. The University of Suffolk building now stands where the Eastern Counties Farmers silo was on Neptune Quay. Picture: David Kindred/Archant

We recently featured photographs of Ransomes Sims and Jefferies Orwell Works, Ipswich, and readers have responded with memories of their time there and have added names to those in the photographs featured.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

15:08 Richard Cornwell
Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Suffolk’s oldest and best-known seaside hotels is under new management – having been taken over by a national hospitality business.

Public to be consulted over proposals for new village hall on playing field at Melton

15 minutes ago Tom Potter
Melton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

Members of the public are being invited to discuss plans for a new village hall to be built in Melton, near Woodbridge.

Opinion: Why does it take so long to travel from Campsea Ashe to Ipswich on the East Suffolk Rail Line?

15:51
An East Suffolk Line train prepares to depart Wickham Market

Recently in Parliament I welcomed the opportunity to debate future investment in the East Suffolk railway line along with my neighbouring MP for Waveney, Peter Aldous, writes Dr Dan Poulter MP.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Suffolk council taxpayers to pay extra 1p a day in policing precept increase

13:47 Lauren Everitt
Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner.

Taxpayers will have to pay an extra penny a day after plans to increase the police precept were approved.

Most read

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

Most commented

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24