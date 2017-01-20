Why should kids have all the fun? Wild Tracks, Go Ape and Flux offer playtime for adults across Suffolk

Flux Freestyle trampoline centre, Cardinal park, Ipswich.

Being a grown up usually means a life of responsibility, stress and mature behaviour, but you know what they say about ‘all work and no play’...

Go Ape tree-top adventure. Picture: GO APE. Go Ape tree-top adventure. Picture: GO APE.

With the pressure and pace of life increasing all the time, it is no surprise that adult playgrounds are becoming ever more popular; places where we can shake off all the serious day-to-day stuff and have some juvenile, laugh-out-loud fun.

After all, who wants to be a responsible grown up all the time?

Why not embrace your inner child and head to a playground where you can act your shoe size, not your age. There is a variety of different activities available across Suffolk where you can leap, laugh and lark about to your heart’s content. Check out our list below.

The Playground

Based at Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, The Playground is a one kilometre outdoor assault course that offers the chance to get “fitter, healthier and muddier” while tackling 25 obstacles.

Pay and Play sessions involve 90 minutes of ‘playtime’ on all 25 obstacles plus a chance to set a timed lap, and possibly get on the Leaderboard! Playmakers are on hand to develop your obstacle technique.

Saturdays 9.00am-10.30am and 10.30am-12noon. Adults (18+) £20.

The Playground also offers corporate days, hen/stag packages and boot camps. See website for more details.

Wild Tracks

This outdoor park near Newmarket offers a wide variety of activities including archery, karting, off-roading, clay shooting and their own Battlefield Live combat game. Have some fun then, when you have finished playing, head to the park’s diner for burgers and drinks and ice cream (open weekends only).

30 mins 4x4 off-road experience, £60. 30 mins archery lesson, £20. 30 mins karting, £35.

For full details on prices and other Wild Tracks parks in East Anglia, visit the website.

Flux

Fancy a little freestyle jumping? Head to this trampoline park in Ipswich for some bouncy fun that will take you straight back to childhood. For the more adventurous, the centre also offers wall running, dodgeball and basketball - all with the use of a trampoline!

There is a cafe on site for spectators who can watch for free.

£10 per hour plus £2 for Flux trampoling socks if you don’t already have them.

Flux also offers fitness classes and private party bookings. See website for details.

The Puzzle Room

This brain-teaser at Suffolk Food Hall is perfect for those who like to solve puzzles. Players take on the role of poachers who have been caught by the Wherstead estate gamekeeper and locked in a room to await the arrival of police - they have just one hour to escape. The adventure encapsulates the heritage and farming background of the site and features authentic props and a unique Suffolk theme.

2 people, £60, additional people £5 each.

Open Wednesday and Thursday - 9am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday - 9am to 9.00pm, Sunday - 9am to 4.30pm (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

For more information and to book, visit the website.

Go Ape! at High Lodge

Embrace your inner Tarzan (or should that be Boy?) and Go Ape at High Lodge, near Brandon. Enjoy two to three hours in the trees taking on zip wires, swings, rope ladders and a variety of obstacles and crossings. The treetop adventure leads you on a journey around the site with each section hidden from view by a mass of native scrub. High Lodge also offers forest segway sessions and numerous cycle routes with bikes available for hire on site.

Go Ape costs £33 per session. Forest Segways, £35 per person (one hour).

Visit the website for more details.

Planet Laser

This indoor laser tag centre in Bury St Edmunds offers a multi-storey arena and state-of-the-art Helios laser guns. It is described as “a quest of speed, strategy and stealth”...or you could just run around like a hyperactive seven-year-old which sounds more fun.

The site also offers bowling, food and a licensed bar.

Laser Tag price per person: 1 game £6 / 2 games £10 / 3 games £13. Bowling £2 per person.

For details on party bookings and special offers, visit the website.

Skirmish Paintball Attack, Suffolk

Based at Ufford, but with sites throughout Suffolk, Skirmish offers incredible gamezones, fully trained staff and a “stonking” day out.

Just pop on the camouflage overalls, grab your semi-automatic paintball gun and full-face thermal goggles, and work off years of enforced maturity while battling your enemy across a variety of arenas.

The recommended package costs £30 each and includes 500 paintballs.

Skirmish also offers laser tag. For more details visit the website.

Flo-ridaz hovercraft

Drive a hovercraft over 10 acres of grassland, reaching speeds of 35 mph - the fastest 35mph you will ever do!

This exciting hovercraft experience is based just off the A140 near Mendlesham. An instructor will give you a lesson on how to drive the hovercraft and, if needed, will accompany you in the craft until he thinks your ready to go solo. A fun and exhilarating experience with added adrenalin rush.

Prices start from £20, but the most popular package is 30 minutes for £65, usually shared between two people.

To see what you are in for, check out the website.