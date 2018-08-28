Sconathon bakers’ marathon effort to keep up with insatiable demand

Wickham Market Village Hall's Sconathon. Picture: HANNAH REED HANNAH REED

More than 500 scones were baked during a marathon six hour cookery challenge in aid of a Suffolk village hall – and still barely kept up with the demanding appetites of its hungry supporters.

Four amateur bakers took part in the Wickham Market ‘Sconathon’ on Saturday, producing a “massive range” of flavours, from traditional cheese and fruit varieties to more unusual delights such as pumpkin, lavender and lemon.

“Such was the popularity of the scones that the bakers were only just able to keep up with demand,” said village hall chairman Philip Tallent, who was also one of the bakers. “Scones were being bought and eaten as soon as they came out of the ovens.”

Funds raised through scone sales were supplemented with a grand raffle, featuring prizes donated by Easton Farm Park, Travel Quest Ufford Park and more, which will go towards the £1.5m village hall rebuild project.

Local producers of Herbal Teas, Farmhouse Cooking, Postford Farm and Cliff Quay Brewer, also took part.