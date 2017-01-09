Win £100 with the Ipswich Star each day for a fortnight

Have you got your Ipswich Star car sticker? Archant

Did you get your free Ipswich Star car sticker with your paper today? Are you ready for our latest competition?

Make sure you pop the sticker in the rear windscreen of your car, van or truck and you could be in with a chance of winning a share of the £1,000 prize money.

Each day we will be looking out for the car stickers and publishing our spots in the paper each day for two weeks.

Make sure you check to see if it was yours we spotted you could win £100.

The competition starts on Monday, January 16 and there are 10 prizes up for grabs. There will also be spot prizes throughout 2017 so don’t take your sticker down, make sure you keep it visible throughout the year.

• If your Ipswich Star did not have a sticker then please call into our office in Ipswich or Felixstowe to arrange to collect yours.