New track at Witham should improve London services says Network Rail

Track, signalling, and one of the platforms at Witham station have been rebuilt by Network Rail engineers over the last six weeks.

The work – which has led to weekend closures on the busy line – was completed at the weekend allowing trains to operate as normal from Monday morning.

The work included: Replacing four crossover sections which allow trains to move from one track to another.

Replacing more than 780 metres of track.

Replacing 5,880 tonnes of ballast, the stones that make up the track bed.

Installing two new buffer stops.

Installing new electrical systems for the points heaters ready for winter.

Rebuilding 125m of Platform One at the station.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “This work is essential to keep passengers moving on the busy main line as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan. Installing new track makes the network more resilient to wear and defects which cause delays. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out this important work.”

However while work at Witham has been completed, Network Rail is carrying out other weekend work on the line between now and the end of the year, and travellers should check before making plans to use trains at weekends.