Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time.

A young man was left with a three inch wound after being stabbed in the face in Wivenhoe Park in Colchester.

The incidents happened in the vicinity of the University of Essex

University bosses say they are working with Essex Police to safeguard students following the attack which happened around midnight on Wednesday October 3.

The attack happened within a few hours of the alleged rape of a young woman in nearby Annan Road but the two incidents are not being linked.

A spokesman for the university said it took the safety of its students “very seriously” following the attack on the man, who is aged in his twenties.

He was assaulted shortly after 12.15am in Wivenhoe Park – which is part of the Colchester campus.

The university confirmed that it is assisting police with their investigations and will maintain round-the-clock security on campus in the form of 24-hour patrols and CCTV.

A university spokesman said: “We are helping police with their investigation into the incident on Wednesday, October 3.

“We have extensive security measures in place including patrol officers covering our Colchester campus 24 hours-a-day alongside CCTV.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation carefully.”

Essex Police said the area would have been very busy with students at the time and urged anyone who has any information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “If you saw or heard anything please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/143141/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It has emerged that the stabbing happened less than six hours before a young woman was allegedly raped in Annan Road, where the university’s Meadows student halls are located.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 6am on Wednesday, October 3.

Sultan Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester has since been charged with rape and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 8 and will remain in custody until his next appearance.

Essex Police said the victim is being safeguarded and is being supported by specialist officers.