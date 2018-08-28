Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man stabbed in face on university campus

PUBLISHED: 15:19 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:10 10 October 2018

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A young man was left with a three inch wound after being stabbed in the face in Wivenhoe Park in Colchester.

The incidents happened in the vicinity of the University of Essex Picture: PAUL TAITThe incidents happened in the vicinity of the University of Essex Picture: PAUL TAIT

University bosses say they are working with Essex Police to safeguard students following the attack which happened around midnight on Wednesday October 3.

The attack happened within a few hours of the alleged rape of a young woman in nearby Annan Road but the two incidents are not being linked.

A spokesman for the university said it took the safety of its students “very seriously” following the attack on the man, who is aged in his twenties.

He was assaulted shortly after 12.15am in Wivenhoe Park – which is part of the Colchester campus.

The university confirmed that it is assisting police with their investigations and will maintain round-the-clock security on campus in the form of 24-hour patrols and CCTV.

A university spokesman said: “We are helping police with their investigation into the incident on Wednesday, October 3.

“We have extensive security measures in place including patrol officers covering our Colchester campus 24 hours-a-day alongside CCTV.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation carefully.”

Essex Police said the area would have been very busy with students at the time and urged anyone who has any information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “If you saw or heard anything please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/143141/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It has emerged that the stabbing happened less than six hours before a young woman was allegedly raped in Annan Road, where the university’s Meadows student halls are located.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 6am on Wednesday, October 3.

Sultan Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester has since been charged with rape and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 8 and will remain in custody until his next appearance.

Essex Police said the victim is being safeguarded and is being supported by specialist officers.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Video: ‘Tommy’ silhouettes unveiled in Christchurch Park ahead of November 11 armistice centenary

19:02 Paul Geater
From L-R: Cllr Alasdair Ross, Martin Combes (Royal British Legion) Maria Wilson, Ranulph Woods and Nicolas Rix-Perez ((Ipswich School combined cadet force) and Lisa Stannard (Operations Manager for Parks & Cemeteries). Picture: Neil Didsbury

As the world prepares to mark next month’s centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War, a poignant tribute to the Ipswich’s fallen has been unveiled in Ipswich.

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

15:55 Amy Gibbons
At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after police swarmed a central Ipswich road following a two-vehicle crash.

Watchdog reveals thoughts on Ipswich Academy after latest visit

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Ipswich Academy is making effective progress to being rated 'good', Ofsted said in its latest report Picture: GREGG BROWN

A watchdog has praised efforts of an Ipswich secondary school rated ‘requires improvement’ – describing it as having “transformed” its education.

One injured in crash near Ipswich park

17:20 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Waterford Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured after two cars collided on a residential street in Ipswich.

Two-car crash in Hadleigh side street leaves pedestrian injured

21:14 Jake Foxford
The incident happened on Calais Street in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police, firefighters and paramedics sprung into action when a Mercedes collided with a Volkswagen Golf, leaving a pedestrian injured.

‘We recognise the issues’ - Highways chiefs look to tackle Ipswich traffic troubles

16:08 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich traffic (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways chiefs have said they are “looking at options” to solve Ipswich traffic troubles – after facing fierce criticism from the town’s MP,

7 vintage items you could get your hands on in Ipswich

14:47 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

From Adidas 80’s sports jackets to a retro Royal Air Force Camo coat - take a look at some of the items you could walk away with this weekend.

Video: The pumpkins are ready to be picked

19:30 Megan Aldous
Pick a pumpkin at one of these great patches Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE

Whether you love or loathe Halloween everyone enjoys getting creative with friends and family and carving quirky designs into a pumpkin.

Gallery: Blue Planet II prompts record turn-out at Suffolk beach clean, say organisers

14:32 Ross Bentley
Volunteers from Fred. Olsen Ipswich litter-picked a section of foreshore on the River Orwell, in front of Priory Park Caravan Park and collected 73kg of rubbish in 90 minutes Pic: Fred.Olsen

The organiser of the Great British Beach Clean in Suffolk says she estimates a record number of people turned out to remove rubbish from the county’s beaches during this year’s event.

Rail firm takes cash from student’s lost purse as ‘storage fee’

12:54 Jake Foxford
Florence Lewis was given her purse back by Greater Anglia with 10% of the money taken as a storage fee. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

A teenager has spoken of her outrage at how Greater Anglia took money from her lost purse as a “storage fee”.

Most read

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail firm takes cash from student’s lost purse as ‘storage fee’

Florence Lewis was given her purse back by Greater Anglia with 10% of the money taken as a storage fee. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Video: Ipswich teenager releases song about bullying to mark World Mental Health day

A powerful image of Roma with the words bullies called her. Picture: CHRIS SILVESTER

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide