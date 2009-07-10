Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman clings on to lifebuoy rope for half an hour to prevent husband from being swept out to sea at Southwold

09:59 27 December 2016

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Archant

A woman clung on to a rope attached to a lifebuoy for nearly half an hour in a desperate bid to stop her husband from being swept out to sea off the Suffolk coast yesterday.

Comment
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

The man, believed to be in his forties, got into difficulty in cold, fast flowing water after he jumped into the River Blyth at Walberswick to try to save his mother-in-law’s dog, which had fallen over the edge of the harbour.

Both the man and the dog – a whippet named Rosie – were perilously close to death by the time they were picked up by the Southwold Lifeboat crew, which was alerted by the coastguard just after 12.10pm.

What started as a pleasant Boxing Day walk quickly turned into a nightmare for the family from Northamptonshire, who were staying with the woman’s mother in Halesworth.

According to lifeboat crew member Keith Meldrum, the situation was made worse by the high spring tide which was rushing out at the time, with “incredibly fast flowing” water.

A man and a dog had to be rescued from the River Blyth at Southwold HarbourA man and a dog had to be rescued from the River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

As soon as the man entered the water, his wife could see that he was in trouble so she threw him a life ring and held on to the rope until the lifeboat arrived.

By this time, he had been in the freezing cold water for around 30 minutes and was in grave danger due to a combination of exhaustion and the cold.

Mr Meldrum said: “Southwold Harbour has a very fast flow at the best of times and today it was a flood tide so the harbour had flooded and then all of that water was rushing out at peak flow just at the time this happened.

“We are not entirely sure but we think the man was in the water, which was freezing cold, for approaching half an hour.

Ellie the dog which was rescued from Southwold Harbour by a lifeboat crewEllie the dog which was rescued from Southwold Harbour by a lifeboat crew

“His wife who was holding onto the rope of the life ring got burn marks on her hands from trying to keep hold of him while the force of the water was dragging him out to sea.”

The Lifeboat crew managed to haul the man – and the dog – to safety “just in time”, Mr Meldrum said. Due to being exposed to the cold for such a long period, his core temperature had plummeted and he had to be warmed up extremely slowly for his own safety.

“We took all his wet clothes off and wrapped him up in a thick fleece survival blanket and after 20 minutes his core body temperature was still dangerously low,” Mr Meldrum continued.

“He must have been incredibly cold and was in a life-threatening situation. He was exhausted from fighting so hard against the force of the water and was at a critical stage when we got to him.”

Once the Lifeboat crew retrieved the man, he was checked over by an ambulance crew who decided his temperature was still too low so they took him to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Meanwhile, Ellie the dog was wrapped in two layers of blankets for 20 minutes to help warm her up.

Mr Meldrum said: “She was in a sorry state and shivering all the time – it took a long time to warm her up but she got plenty of love and attention and after half an hour, she walked away perfectly fine.”

Mr Meldrum is calling for a warning at the harbour due to the number of dogs that have accidently fallen over the edge in recent years.

He added: “In the five years I have been on the Lifeboat crew, I have been to more than 30 incidents of dogs going off there (Walberswick hythe) within 100yds of the lifeboat station. It needs a fence or some sort of warning signs.”

Renewed warning to dog owners

The incident has led to renewed pleas for dog owners to call the coastguard rather than risking their own lives to rescue their pets.

Southwold Lifeboat crew member Keith Meldrum said: “Everyone on the lifeboat crew understands the urgency and the temptation to jump in after your dog.

“But this is the second time this year we have had someone go into the harbour after their dog – and it’s the second time they have been dangerously close to death by the time we have pulled them out.

“On the other hand, we have had at least six incidents where people haven’t gone in after the dog, and in every case we have pulled the dog out safely.

“The thing to do always is to dial 999, ask for coastguard and we will rescue the dog.

“We will never consider it a waste of time because we can get the job done effectively without anyone’s life being put at risk.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

A woman and female pedestrian seriously hurt in accidents near Eye and Newmarket today

35 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have been seriously injured in collisions involving cars near Eye and Newmarket this morning.

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

12:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A shoplifter who attempted to wheel a trolley full of groceries worth nearly £600 out of an Ipswich supermarket without paying has been freed after spending two days in custody.

Sizewell A staff take a Christmas dip for charity

12:10
Walking down to the sea as Sizewell A staff prepare to take on the cold in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991

Another Christmas charity dip, but this time, maybe the power plant next door warmed up the water slightly?

Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day

10:20 Matt Stott
A police forensics van at the scene the morning after the burglary and fire incident on Boxing Day night in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Pic: Matt Stott.

A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.

Gallery: From Clacton air show to Highland cattle - your iwitness pictures from August

12:22
A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in August.

Got leftover turkey? It doesn’t have to be boring with these recipe ideas from around the world

10:00
Roast turkey for Christmas dinner

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis shares some of her favourite, globally-inspired ideas to jazz up that leftover turkey…

Woman clings on to lifebuoy rope for half an hour to prevent husband from being swept out to sea at Southwold

09:59 Emma Brennan
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A woman clung on to a rope attached to a lifebuoy for nearly half an hour in a desperate bid to stop her husband from being swept out to sea off the Suffolk coast yesterday.

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

09:49 Jason Noble
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night. See the latest here.

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

09:15 Tom Potter
The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Hundreds of people turned out in Hadleigh to watch the annual Boxing Day hunt today – amid a call for the tradition to be preserved.

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

08:32 Reporters
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

Most read

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Most commented

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Fulham 2 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24